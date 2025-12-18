Most Wickets for Australia in Tests — Nathan Lyon Overtakes Glenn McGrath During 3rd Ashes 2025 Test

Nathan Lyon has now the second-most Test wickets for Australia.

Australia have produced some of the finest Test bowlers, most of whom have taken ample wickets in the format. Among them is Nathan Lyon, who has just ascended to the second spot among most wickets for Australia in Tests. He didn’t play the second Ashes 2025 Test in Brisbane, but he has returned to the arena with a bang.

Lyon has surpassed the great Glenn McGrath among the most prolific wicket-takers in the format. He achieved the feat during the 3rd game in Adelaide. He dismissed Ben Duckett with a beautiful delivery to go into the history books.

A list of bowlers with the most wickets for Australia in Tests.

Shane Warne

Shane Warne, the legendary Australian leg spinner, has the most wickets for Australia in Tests. The leg spinner had a Test career spanning almost 15 years, in which he took an astonishing 708 wickets at an average of just over 25. Warne had 37 five-wicket hauls and ten 10-wicket hauls to his name during his Test career.

Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon has now become the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests. He has 564 wickets at 30.10 runs apiece in 261 innings, including 24 five-wicket and five ten-wicket hauls. Lyon will look to add more to his tally and hopes to finish his Test career with at least 600 wickets.

Glenn McGrath

The Australian pacer made his Test debut in 1993 and played his last Test in 2007. In his prolific career, Glenn McGrath took 563 wickets at an astonishing average of just over 21. McGrath had 29 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls to his name during his Test career.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is another modern-day great part of the Australian team. He has 420 wickets at an average of 26.52 and a strike rate of 46.45 in 197 innings. The left-arm pacer also has 18 five-wicket and three ten-wicket hauls.

Dennis Lillee

Dennis Lillee, one of the most feared fast bowlers of the 1970s and 1980s, had an illustrious career. He picked up 355 Test wickets at an average of 23.92. The pacer has 23 five-wicket hauls to his name in a Test career spanning over 14 years.

Most wickets for Australia in Tests

Bowler Matches Wickets Shane Warne 145 708 Nathan Lyon 141 564 Glenn McGrath 124 563 Mitchell Starc 103 420 Dennis Lillee 70 355 Mitchell Johnson 73 313 Pat Cummins 72 311 Brett Lee 76 310 Josh Hazlewood 76 295 Craig McDermott 71 291

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.