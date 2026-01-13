Alyssa Healy To Retire From All Formats After India Series.

Alyssa Healy will bring the curtain down on her illustrious 16-year international career.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy has announced her retirement from all formats of cricket. She will hang up her boots after the multi-format series against India at home next month, bringing an illustrious 16-year career to an end.

“It’s been a long time coming. The last few years have probably been more mentally draining than anything else. A few injuries. I’ve got to dive into the well, and the well is getting less and less full of water. Getting harder to dive back in there,” Healy exclaimed on the Willow Talk podcast.

At 19, Alyssa Healy made her debut in 2010, becoming one of the most successful international cricketers in the game’s history, where her contributions were notable with the bat and behind the stumps. She has scored more than 3500 runs at an average of 35.98 across 123 ODI matches, with 18 fifties and seven centuries.

In T20Is, the Aussie great has 3054 runs at an average of 25.45 and a strike rate of 129.79 in 162 games, with 17 half-centuries and a century. She won the T20 World Cup in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023 and the ODI World Cup in 2013 and 2022, while Healy was also the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Australia set to appoint new captain for T20 World Cup after Alyssa Healy retirement

Alyssa Healy confirmed that she won’t feature in the T20I series against India, allowing Australia to prepare for the T20 World Cup under a new captain. She succeeded Meg Lanning as Australia’s all-format captain in 2023 and did reasonably well as a captain, even though some of her decisions were puzzling at times.

Healy led her team in 29 ODIs, winning 23 and losing five at a win-loss ratio of 4.600. She took Australia to the semifinal of the World Cup 2025, where they suffered a shocking defeat against India in Navi Mumbai and were eliminated from the tournament.

Additionally, she captained 25 T20Is, and Australia won 19 and lost six with a win-loss ratio of 3.166. Unfortunately, Healy couldn’t win any major ICC trophy as a captain, and her own performances also took a hit in the latter part of her career.

That could have tempted Alyssa Healy to continue and give another shot at winning an ICC trophy as a captain later this year, but this decision was always on the cards after the World Cup last year. That doesn’t take away anything from what she achieved in her career, and she retires from the game as one of the most successful players in women’s cricket.

