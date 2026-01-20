Australia’s Will Malajczuk Breaks Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Record, Registers Fastest U19 World Cup Hundred vs Japan

Will Malajczuk played one of the most prolific knocks ever in the U19 World Cup history.

Australia registered a thumping eight-wicket victory against Japan in the U19 World Cup to win their second consecutive match of the tournament. Opener Will Malujczuk took it upon himself to chase a modest target of 202, and went on to score a brilliant century. He now holds the record for the fastest U19 World Cup hundred.

The hundred from the youngster was absolutely special and was not a normal one by any means. Moreover, his knock is also the second fastest in U19 ODI history, only behind Sameer Minhas who scored a 42-ball ton against Zimbabwe.

Malajczuk got to his fifty off just 23 deliveries, registering the fastest-ever fifty in the U19 World Cup history. Eventually, he was dismissed for 102 off 55 balls after shattering many records. One of the things which stood out in his knock was his ability to punish anything short and wide.

𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 ✨



Will Malajczuk scores the fastest Men’s #U19WorldCup ton off 51 deliveries 🔥



Follow the LIVE action, broadcast details ➡️ https://t.co/jKX6xmmOJQ pic.twitter.com/MkJyZHQp9C — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2026

ALSO READ:

New Entrant in Fastest U19 World Cup Hundred List

Australian youngster Will Malajczuk has certainly attracted a lot of eyeballs towards himself with the kind of knock he has played against Japan. His skipper, Ollie Peake was also all praises for him after the game and credited his sumptuous batting at the top for making their job easier in the middle.

“He’s an incredible player. It helps all of us through the middle (of the batting order) to get such a great start,” said the Australian skipper Ollie Peake.

The young Australian opener had the opportunity to train with the Australian Test squad in Perth ahead of the Ashes Test late last year. Malajczuk expresses South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock as his role-model, with his game coming in close proximity to the Protea player.

Australia’s dominant display against Japan helped them seal a spot in the next stage of the tournament with a game to spare. However, the Aussies will now take on Sri Lanka with an aim to secure the top spot in their group.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.