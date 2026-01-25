Joel Davies Called Back From Pavilion After a Controversial Catch Decision in the BBL 2025/26 Final [WATCH]

Joel Davies was recalled after returning to the pavilion.

Drama unfolded in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26 final, when Joel Davies was recalled from the pavilion in the 18th over of the innings. Cooper Connolly took a fine running catch at deep midwicket to cut his innings short, but closer replays from various angles after the batter reached the dugout forced a change in decision.

ALSO READ:

Joel Davies called back from pavilion in BBL 2025/26 final

David Payne bowled a length delivery, to which Joel Davies looked to slog towards the deep midwicket region. However, he couldn’t get the desired distance, and Connolly completed a good catch, as the batter returned to the pavilion.

Bizarre scenes in the BBL|15 Final.



Joel Davies walked off the field after being given out, only to walk back on to remain batting. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/ivipzUHK4X — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2026

However, Mitchell Starc was unhappy with the decision and called for another look, prompting the on-field umpire to send the decision upstairs. The TV umpire checked closely and eventually deemed the batter not out, as Davies returned to the crease.

Why was Davies not given out?

As the replays showed, Cooper Connolly held the catch cleanly and kept his fingers under the ball while sliding down. However, as he looked to stop his slide, the hand came above the ball, which touched the ground, though he was in complete control.

As a rule, the fielder must not grass the ball at any stage of the catch, and some part of the hand must be below, even if he’s in control. In Connolly’s case, the ball clearly touched the surface, even if he was trying to get up, so the umpire reversed their original decision.

Ideally, such catches should be legal since the fielder had already spent a significant time during the catch and was in control when the ball touched the ground. But as per the laws, the umpire made the right decision by giving it not out, as the rules don’t allow letting the ball come into contact with the ground.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.