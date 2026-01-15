News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Marcus Stoinis Injury Update Will Australia All-Rounder Be Fit for T20 World Cup 2026.
australia-cricket

Marcus Stoinis Injury Update: Will Australia All-Rounder Be Fit for T20 World Cup 2026?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: January 15, 2026
2 min read

Marcus Stoinis injury update has finally been revealed.

Marcus Stoinis Injury Update Will Australia All-Rounder Be Fit for T20 World Cup 2026.

Marcus Stoinis injury update has been a major point of discussion ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Australian all-rounder was hit on the thumb during Melbourne Stars’ previous BBL fixture and retired hurt immediately for further assessment.

ALSO READ:

Marcus Stoinis injury update

On the fifth delivery of the 15th over, Jamie Overton bowled a rising back-of-a-length delivery that hit on Stoinis’ thumb, leaving him in pain. As a precaution, he retired hurt to avoid exacerbating his injury in the long run.

Marcus Stoinis injury update has finally come a couple of days after he sustained a blow to his thumb. However, he has been cleared of any severe damage and didn’t require a scan on the injured area.

The club confirmed that he didn’t feel any discomfort on the next day and will be available for selection in the coming game against Perth Scorchers. Marcus Stoinis injury update comes as a massive relief for Australia, who are already sweating over the fitness concerns of Tim David, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

They can’t afford more injuries, as they look to overcome last season’s debacle and win their second title. Hence, they need veterans like Stoinis to be fully available for the tournament.

Marcus Stoinis set to play crucial role for Australia at T20 World Cup 2026

Marcus Stoinis is among the many all-rounders in Australia’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, but his value is higher than most of them. He is one of the two pace-bowling all-rounder, along with Cameron Green, and will bowl in the middle overs.

He can bowl immaculate lines and lengths and generates good pace off the deck at times to cramp the batters. Additionally, he is among the finest pace hitters in the side, set to perform the toughest role for Australia at the T20 World Cup 2026: batting in the lower order and providing impetus in death overs.

Hence, Stoinis’ value remains immensely high, especially since he has ample experience playing in these conditions due to IPL and international series over the years. He will balance the XI and allow Australia to go more freely from the top by providing stability and brute power in the lower order, along with ample bowling value.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.