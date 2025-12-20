Marnus Labuschagne Takes a Stunning One-Handed Low Catch to His Left To Dismiss Ollie Pope in 3rd Ashes 2025 Test [WATCH].

Labuschagne has been brilliant as a fielder throughout the Ashes 2025.

Marnus Labuschagne took a sensational one-handed stunner at slip to dismiss Ollie Pope in the 3rd Ashes 2025 Test. He has been brilliant on the field throughout the series and has come up with another top fielding effort in Adelaide.

Pat Cummins bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Pope could only get an outside edge, and the ball flew towards the slip region. Marnus Labuschagne quickly dived to his left and grabbed it inches above the ground.

The ball was dying on him, and it was also his non-dominant hand, but the Aussie fielder ensured getting a hold of it and looked in control throughout the process. He was off-balance once, which is natural since the ball was low and to his left, but Labuschagne ensured it stuck into his hand even after thrusting on the ground.

Numerous things were against him on this catch; still, he eventually made it look easy and gave Cummins his second wicket of the innings, for which Marnus Labuschagne deserves more credit than the bowler himself. Both teams have taken several fantastic catches throughout the rubber, and this one will find a high rank among those fabulous grabs.

Marnus Labuschagne catch puts Ollie Pope’s Test career in danger

As if Ollie Pope’s poor form wasn’t a concern already, Marnus Labuschagne’s stunning catch ensured he couldn’t make much of an impact in the third Ashes 2025 Test either. The English batter has never been in control in this series and might be out of the XI by the fourth Test.

Pope has 125 runs at an average of 20.83 in six Ashes 2025 innings, with a best of 46. Even overall, his Test numbers are far from convincing for a No.3 despite getting ample chances home and away.

With Jacob Bethell waiting for his chances, Ollie Pope might be dropped for the Boxing Day Test after another underwhelming Test with the bat. England’s tactic to back him, even after his faulty technique and poor numbers, has backfired massively, as he has become a mere walking wicket on these tricky Australian pitches.

He might be dropped and will soon be out of the Test squad, given England are on the verge of another series defeat in the Ashes. Ollie Pope has had a fair number of chances to prove himself, and even after more than 60 Tests, he hasn’t found a way to get into a consistent form, leaving his team with no other choice but to take a harsh call.

