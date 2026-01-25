SRH All-Rounder Jack Edwards Pulls Off Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Finn Allen in BBL 2025/26 Final [WATCH].

Jack Edwards put on a fantastic effort.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Jack Edwards took a fantastic one-handed stunner in the BBL 2025/26 final. Sydney Sixers required something special to break the opening stand, and Edwards produced a magic moment against the run of play.

Jack Edwards takes terrific one-handed catch to dismiss Finn Allen

Mitchell Starc bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Finn Allen played an expansive drive on the up. The ball flew away from the fielder.

However, Jack Edwards immediately made a full-stretch dive to his right and stretched his right arm at the last moment. The ball stuck in his hand, and he ensured not to let it pop out of his hand while going down.

He had literally plucked it out of thin air, timing his dive to perfection and made the right call by going with one hand. The ball was travelling very quickly in the air, but Jack Edwards came in the middle to give the Sixers a wicket they desperately wanted.

Jack Edwards!



That might just be the catch of the summer 🤯 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/2TmkIbot9l — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2026

A late entrant, but this grab will surely be a contender for the Catch of the Tournament award. Jack Edwards gave something to his team and fans to cheer amid a disappointing performance from Sydney Sixers in the summit clash.

