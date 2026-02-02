Former Australia Teammate Indirectly Criticises Cameron Green For Mocking Usman Tariq’s Bowling Action

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was not very happy after his dismissal in the 2nd T20I in Lahore.

Out of all the incidents making their way towards the headlines these days, there was an unusual one doing the rounds. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was dismissed by Usman Tariq in the 2nd PAK vs AUS T20I in Lahore, and the former did not seem very happy about Tariq’s bowling action.

After he was dismissed, Cameron Green walked back towards the pavilion mimicking the Pakistani bowler’s action, indicating that he was chucking the delivery. However, the incident has attracted a lot of eyeballs. To add to that, Green’s actions have not sat well with one of his former teammates, Usman Khawaja.

Khawaja, who recently bid adieu to the longest format of the game in the last Ashes 2025-26 Test, took to his social media accounts in support of the Pakistan spinner, voicing that one should not directly jump to conclusions.

Furthermore, as per the latest developments, the Australian all-rounder apologised to Usman Tariq for accusing him for chucking.

Why Cameron Green Thought Usman Tariq Was Chucking

The fact that Cameron Green thought Usman Tariq was chucking the ball has a lot to do with his action at the time of release. Tariq has been cleared by the authorities to bowl, multiple times. In an interview, he clarified the reason behind his bowling action.

“There are two corners on my (elbow) which makes it hard for me to straighten. That makes confusion for the spectators. I have got this tested and cleared. Everyone feels I bend my arms and all that. My bent arm is a biological issue,” said Tariq on the matter.

As per the ICC regulations, the bowling action of any player is deemed illegal if the elbow of the bowling arm extends by more than 15 degrees during the delivery stride from the point where the bowling arm reaches horizontal until release.

