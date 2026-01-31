Why is David Warner not playing for Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026? He retired from the format after the conclusion of the last edition in 2024.

With the Australia squad announcement, there have been questions around “why is David Warner not playing for Australia in T20 World Cup 2026?” despite a good BBL season with Sydney Thunder. Warner retired from T20 international cricket after the previous edition of the tournament in June 2024, which made him unavailable for selection. He had already retired from ODI and Test cricket in January 2024.

In total, he played 110 T20Is and scored 3277 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 142.47, with one century and 28 half-centuries.

Australia Have A Strong Batting Lineup

Even though David Warner had a strong BBL 2025–26 season, scoring 433 runs in eight innings with two hundreds and two half-centuries, Australia may not miss him much in the T20 World Cup 2026. Players like Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are aggressive batters and are in good form.

Australia also have options like Matt Short and Josh Inglis, who can open the batting. If needed, Steve Smith can also come into the side. This gives Australia enough depth at the top of the order.

Warner played 41 T20 World Cup matches and scored 984 runs. He was part of the title-winning squad in 2021.

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be led by Mitchell Marsh.

Australia Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

