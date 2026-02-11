Why is Tim David not in Australia playing XI today for AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026? The simple reason is that he has not yet recovered from his hamstring injury.

The Australian captain Mitchell Marsh during the pre-match press conference gave an update on Why is Tim David not in Australia playing XI today for AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026, confirming that he has not recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in December 2025.

“He’s not back until tomorrow, but we’ll certainly see him come back into the competition in the next couple of days,” Mitchell Marsh said.

Playing XIs for AUS vs IRE

Australia: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys.

Although he is not available for this match, Marsh said that Tim David should be back in a couple of days. This is a good sign for Australia, as he will play an important role in the middle order. With experienced players like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood already ruled out of the tournament, they will be hoping Tim David recovers in time and is available for most of the tournament.

They are placed in Group B along with Zimbabwe, Oman, Ireland, and Sri Lanka. Since Australia is expected to qualify for the Super 8 stage comfortably, Tim David can be rested until he is fully fit. This is also the reason behind why is Tim David not in Australia playing XI today for AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026.

Tim David Batting Form Makes Him a Valuable Asset

In 2025, Tim David played 46 T20 innings and scored 1,231 runs at an average of 39.70, including one century and seven half-centuries. He scored 395 runs in 10 T20I innings at an average of 49.37 and a strike rate of 197.5.

In the IPL, he played an important role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 187 runs in nine innings at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 185.14. Therefore, having David available remains crucial for Australia.

