5 World Cups, 0 Matches: Liam Dawson Finally Eyes His Chance at T20 World Cup 2026

This will be Liam Dawson's fifth World Cup across formats.

England spinner Liam Dawson has been around the setup for a while, even if chances haven’t come as consistently. With the T20 World Cup 2026 in sub-continent conditions, he hopes to get to play a part and looks forward to the challenge.

“Obviously, the older you get, sometimes you don’t expect to be involved. I’m 35 now, but it’s amazing to be back involved. And obviously, the World Cup is going to be a really cool occasion if I’m selected to play.”

Dawson was part of the England sides at the 2019 World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup, while he was in the travelling reserves for the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups. Still, he has yet to make a World Cup debut and will want more opportunities in conditions suiting him.

Liam Dawson will be crucial for England at T20 World Cup 2026

Liam Dawson has ample experience playing across the globe and will get some help from the surface at the T20 World Cup 2026. England have Adil Rashid as the lead spinner, but would want someone like Dawson who can bowl accurate lines and give economical overs to support Rashid.

ALSO READ:

Then, there’s also some batting value he brings and will further lengthen England’s batting lineup. He is a more than capable batter and can tonk big shots against pace in the lower order.

Hence, the veteran player will balance England’s XI and provide dual value at the mega event. The 2022 champions also have Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks as other spin-bowling all-rounders, but Dawson fits more naturally in the lower middle order role and should get the nod at the start of the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.