Former England Cricketers Question Harry Brook Batting Position in T20 World Cup 2026

Former England cricketers David Lloyd and Michael Vaughan have questioned Harry Brook batting position in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Harry Brook has been batting at No. 5 in the tournament and has scored only 88 runs at an average of 22.00.

Former England Cricketers Raise Concerns Over Harry Brook Batting Position

While speaking on the show Stick to Cricket, former England cricketer David Lloyd questioned whether Brook is batting too low in the order. Michael Vaughan replied that it’s a good debate to have and in a format with only 20 overs, brook should bat above.

“Is Brook too low in the order,” David Lloyd said.

“That’s a good debate. 120 balls, what are you waiting for? He’s got the ability,” Michael Vaughan said.

How Has Harry Brook Performed at No. 4 and No. 5 in T20Is?

Before the tournament, in the series against Sri Lanka, Brook did not have the best performances. Overall in T20Is, he has scored 605 runs in 33 matches at No. 5 at an average of 30.25.

At No. 4, he has scored 490 runs in 21 matches at an average of 32.66. The last time he batted at No. 4 was in October 2025 against South Africa, where he scored 78 runs.

England May Stick With Their Current Batting Combination

Tom Banton is batting at No. 4 and has been in decent form. In the last two matches, he has scored a 50 and a 30 plus score. He also scored a fifty in the series against Sri Lanka. England won that series 3-0, so they are aware of the conditions in Sri Lanka.

They have lost only one match this year, which was against West Indies. Apart from that, they have won six of their last seven matches. The current batting order is working well for them.

With England playing all their Super 8 matches there, and Banton being a good player of spin, the team may not want to change the batting order. The current batting order is working well for them.

With Harry Brook at No. 5, England still have strong batting power. Even though he is not in great form, when he gets going, he can be very dangerous for bowlers as he has all kinds of shots. Promoting Brook could help, but it would mean Banton has to bat lower down the order.

