News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Harry Brook Slams Colombo Pitch As 'Worst Ever' Despite England’s Win.
england-cricket

Harry Brook Slams Colombo Pitch As 'Worst Ever' Despite England's Win

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: January 25, 2026
2 min read

Harry Brook didn't hold himself back while criticising Colombo pitch.

Harry Brook Slams Colombo Pitch As 'Worst Ever' Despite England’s Win.

England captain Harry Brook slammed the Colombo pitch despite winning the second ODI against Sri Lanka last night, labelling it the “worst pitch” he has ever played on. The track heavily favoured spinners, with slow bowlers bowling around 80% of total overs.

England used as many as six spinners, the most they have ever used in an ODI innings, and extracted more turn than in the first game. Brook explained how treacherous the pitch was for batting, and the team planned to rotate the strike in the middle.

“It’s nice to get a win away from home and on a tough surface. We’re happy to get the victory. The pitch is probably the worst pitch I’ve ever played on. You had to go out there and adapt as quickly as possible, and just try to get off strike and get the other batter on strike.”

Joe Root and Harry Brook play prudent knocks to take England through

England registered their first away ODI victory in the 12th game, with Joe Root and Harry Brook playing solid knocks on a tricky deck. Root scored 75 runs in 90 balls, including five boundaries, at a strike rate of 83.33.

ALSO READ:

He won the Player of the Match award for his masterful knock. Meanwhile, Brook relinquished his gung-ho approach and weaved a patient 42 in 75 deliveries, with only two boundaries, at a strike rate of 56.

Joe Root and Harry Brook weaved a crucial partnership.

The two stitched an 81-run stand for the fourth wicket before Jos Buttler’s 33-run cameo ensured no further drama in the game. England chased down the total in 46.2 overs with five wickets to spare to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.

