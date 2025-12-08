How England Can Turn Around Ashes 2025 Campaign

They haven't won a Test in Australia in the last 17 games.

“Australia is not a place for weak men, and we’re not weak.” These were the words of the dejected Ben Stokes after England suffered another humiliating defeat in the Ashes 2025. The loss in the Gabba pink ball Test has England trailing the series by 0-2, and they have a mountain to climb to bounce back from this.

The first Test in Perth lasted only two days, although England did have one outstanding bowling performance where they skittled out the hosts for just 132. On the other hand, the second Test turned out to be a bigger disappointment despite going to the fourth day.

The visitors had a shaky start yet again with Mitchell Starc striking twice in his first two overs. Joe Root put on a show with a sublime 138, erasing one blot on his greatness, the lack of a Test century in Australia. His side didn’t have any other positives from this game as they were battered in the field. The home side piled on 511 in their first innings, and only needed to chase 65 in the end after another awful batting performance from England.

For the head coach, Brendon McCullum, to then say they perhaps overprepared was preposterous. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the ‘Bazball’ was truly buried at the Gabba. With the winless streak in the Ashes Down Under now stretched to 17 Tests, England are staring at their fourth successive series defeat here. Captain Stokes has asked for more character from his teammates. But what else can they do to turn around this Ashes 2025 campaign?

How Can England Bounce Back In Ashes 2025

The Gabba Test was the perfect illustration of the sheer gap in quality between the two teams and how they play cricket. England were outplayed and out-thought by their rivals. While the Aussies were willing to grind it out when the situation didn’t favour them, English players simply showed no fight. A better mentality is one thing they can definitely strive for.

From the playing XI point of view, England can make a couple of changes to strengthen the team. Ollie Pope is one of the players who has to go. The England No.3 has had a long rope, but his output just doesn’t match the level of backing he has received.

Pope has played 63 Tests and averages 35.01. In seven Ashes Tests, he has a measly average of around 18. Numbers are obviously concerning, but it’s the way he bats that is just not made for the international level. Pope often falls over and consistently struggles with balance at the crease, whether he’s batting on zero or a hundred. Zak Crawley also averages in the early 30s after 61 Tests, but when he gets going, he looks sublime. He’s also coming off a decent outing in Gabba, where he hit 76 and 44.

England have a couple of options that they can try at the same spot. One is Jacob Bethell, who hasn’t developed much in red-ball cricket, but has the potential. He is coming off a 71-run knock for England Lions in Brisbane last week. The other option the management can try is Will Jacks, who showed some grit in a partnership with Stokes in the second innings. He made 41 runs from 92 balls.

In the bowling department, England suffered badly in the second innings due to playing a spin all-rounder over a specialist pacer. It’s a mistake they can not afford at Adelaide.

There are question marks over Mark Wood for the next Test, which begins on December 17. If Wood isn’t fit for the match, England should bring in Josh Tongue. The five-way pace attack is perhaps their best chance of taking 20 wickets.

But only changing the personnel won’t help them. English seamers have been all over the place in the last three innings, managing only 14 wickets and conceding runs at 5.04 economy. They have failed to show any control with the ball, often spraying it too wide, too short or down the leg. England’s chances of making a comeback in the Ashes 2025 depend on their willingness to bat long and to show discipline with the ball.

Bouncing back from 0-2 is an incredibly tough thing, but Ben Stokes and co. have done that before. In the Ashes 2023, they came back after losing the first two games to draw the series. But that was at home. Doing that in Australia is a different ball game.

