How England Pulled Off Tactical Masterstroke To Defend Low Total Against Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup 2026.

England were tactically brilliant against Sri Lanka.

England all-rounder Will Jacks put on a bowling masterclass against Sri Lanka, taking three wickets for 22 runs in his four-over spell in Pallekele. He picked all the big scalps, dismissing Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, and Dunith Wellalage inside the powerplay.

While Jacks put on a tremendous bowling show, England captain Harry Brook and team management deserve equal credit for pulling off a masterstroke by giving him the new ball, something he has hardly done in this setup. He opened the innings along with Jofra Archer and went on to bowl four straight overs – 2nd, 4th, 6th, and 8th – on a deck providing grip and turn to slow bowlers.

What's happening in Pallekele?! 😱



Sri Lanka are 5 wickets down in the powerplay & this is the first-time ever 👇



➡️ SL have lost 5 wickets in Powerplay in ICC Men's T20 WC

➡️ England have taken 5 wickets in Powerplay in ICC Men's T20 WC

➡️ A team has lost 5 wickets in… pic.twitter.com/xN06KCoVMZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2026

Before this game, Jacks had opened the innings only twice for England, with the last one coming against Australia at the previous T20 World Cup in Bridgetown. Since 2025, the all-rounder’s earliest entry point was the third over, and he had bowled only seven overs in the powerplay before this game.

In those seven overs, Will Jacks had taken only a solitary wicket and conceded 11.28 runs per over. Still, England didn’t shy from using him with the new ball, and the move paid dividends, as Jacks delivered his second-best figures.

Why did England use Will Jacks in the powerplay against Sri Lanka

Will Jacks might have come as a surprise move, but England were spot-on with their tactics in the game and noticed the pattern straight away. Sri Lanka employed a similar plan in the first innings, where they used two overs of Dunith Wellalage and a solitary from Maheesh Theekshana inside the powerplay, getting as many as two wickets.

The deck was also on the slower side, with spinners getting some turn when bowling slow, something Jacks exploited brilliantly. Additionally, the likes of Kamil Mishara and Kusal Mendis haven’t been too great against off-spin either.

For instance, Mendis averages 18.25 and strikes at 128.07 against them, with four dismissals in 57 balls, since 2025. Meanwhile, Mishara has also lost his wicket four times and strikes at just 92.75 across 69 deliveries.

So, England had the best conditions and ideal matchups to bring Will Jacks into the attack early, and they nailed it, even if this move could have backfired. Obviously, results often define such tactics, but the Harry Brook-led side deserves credit for pulling off a masterstroke to escape a defeat.

