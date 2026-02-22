Jacob Bethell Injury Update: England All-Rounder Unlikely To Bowl in Super 8 Stage of T20 World Cup 2026

Jacob Bethell injured his left finger against West Indies.

Jacob Bethell injury update will imbalance England’s plans moving into the crunch Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. The all-rounder might not be available to bowl in the initial part of this round.

Jacob Bethell injury update: England all-rounder sustains finger cut

Jacob Bethell injured his left ring finger while fielding against West Indies in the group-stage fixture at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He has been wearing protective tape ever since, and the umpires usually don’t allow bowling with any protection on fingers.

A similar incident unfolded during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal between India and Australia, when Ravindra Jadeja was asked to remove tapes from his bowling arm’s fingers. Later, Jadeja injured his finger while stopping a ball, and the on-field umpire had to allow him to put the tape back on.

England have already made two requests against Scotland and Italy, but without any success. Speaking to the media, Harry Brook gave Jacob Bethell injury update before the Sri Lanka game in Pallekele.

“The rule with the strapping on your finger isn’t quite helping because he’s got a decent cut on his finger, so he’d have to have strapping. If there’s some way we can get around that, then we’d like to bowl him. But at the minute, I don’t think it’s possible.”

How Jacob Bethell’s injury comes as a massive disadvantage for England

Jacob Bethell has improved massively as a bowler in recent times, and England have utilised his bowling services to great effect. He hasn’t bowled in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 yet, but his bowling proved effective on the Sri Lanka tour before.

The conditions will be similar this time around, with spin expected to do the heavy lifting in England’s opening Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Bethell bowled exceptionally well in similar conditions last month, when he also registered his career-best T20 figures at the same venue.

[Jacob Bethell, Bazball, England Cricket, Sri Lanka Cricket, Spin Bowling, Cricket Highlights] pic.twitter.com/KW46AfUFJe — FanCode (@FanCode) February 3, 2026

Overall, spinners have averaged 25.63 and conceded 8.34 runs per over in Pallekele at the T20 World Cup 2026. England could have sneaked a few of Bethell’s overs somewhere in the middle overs, but they will need to play him solely as a batter now.

Nevertheless, Jacob Bethell’s batting, which is his primary role, is more than enough to persist with him, and he has been England’s best batter in the tournament so far. He has 143 runs at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 134.90 in four innings, including a fifty.

