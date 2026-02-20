‘Bit frustrating’ – Jos Buttler Hopes To Turn Around Poor Form in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s

England opener Jos Buttler has not been in the best of form in the T20 World Cup 2026.

England have made it to the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026, but are yet to have a perfect game. The Harry Brook-led side has experienced a slip-up in each of the four games, and they will have to correct those real quick. To add to their concerns, opener Jos Buttler has not had the best of starts to the campaign.

In four appearances till now, the English opener has managed scores of 26, 21, 3 & 3 – which are far below the standard the Three Lions expect out of him. That being said, the Gujarat Titans (GT) batter is well aware of his shortcomings, and has expressed his opinion on where he thinks he might have gone wrong.

Jos Buttler opened up on England’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, and also shared his views on how the tournament will get difficult as it progresses. That being said, he voiced that him getting off to starts and throwing his wicket away has been a frustrating experience.

“First two games, getting starts and not managing to go on to make those telling contributions is frustrating. And then a couple of low scores against Scotland and Italy,” said Jos Buttler in the ‘For the Love of Cricket‘ podcast, hosted by himself and Stuart Broad.

ALSO READ:

How Can Jos Buttler Impact England’s Chances?

Jos Buttler getting back to his best will not be very far from what the Three Lions would be hoping for currently. He did get starts in the first two games – against Nepal and the West Indies, but somehow managed to throw his wicket away. However, if he can start scoring runs at 148.47, which his T20I numbers suggest, England could be a more potent side.

Jos Buttler’s batting form is not the only point of concern for the Englishmen. Skipper Harry Brook has been jittery in terms of his decision-making as a captain, and needs to have his head wrapped around a proper plan, which will aid England’s chances in the tournament further.

Buttler’s numbers suggest that he is not in bad form, but just hasn’t been able to strike a chord at the right side of things. He scored an unbeaten 97 against the Paarl Capitals in January 2026, which was his last 50+ score. If England are to go anywhere near the semi-finals spot, they will need a lot more of that from their experienced opener.

In the three T20Is played against Sri Lanka before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, Buttler garnered scores of 17, 39 and 25 – which suggests that he has been getting off to great starts. The 35-year-old expressed that he might be trying too hard instead of being relaxed at the crease.

“I found myself getting out in the 10s and 20s quite a bit – getting starts and finding ways to get out. Maybe trying just a bit too hard instead of being relaxed at the crease,” said Buttler.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.