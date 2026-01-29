Jos Buttler Reveals Umpire’s Cheeky Night Curfew Banter During 2nd Sri Lanka vs England ODI

Jos Buttler had starred in the match with a 33*-run cameo.

Former England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler has recently recalled some banter from the umpire Rod Tucker during their second ODI in Sri Lanka.

Rod Tucker’s Sly Dig on England’s Night Curfew During Sri Lanka vs England Series

Previously, the side had faced severe criticism regarding the team’s culture during their Ashes 2025 debacle. But after the current limited-over skipper Harry Brook’s confession on the New Zealand incident, the English management has imposed a strict night curfew over the team, which is touring Sri Lanka for a six-match white-ball series.

However, following a defeat in the series opener while chasing 272, the team had displayed a huge comeback to bundle out the hosts for only 219 runs. During the first innings, England had bowled 39.3 overs of spin, which is the most the team has ever bowled in a 50-over fixture.

The strategy also helped better their over rate, which later faced a playful jibe from Australian umpire Tucker.

“We’ve been starting at 2:30, so quite a late start, and Rod Tucker, who’s the umpire, said, ‘You know, your over rate is so good to make sure you get in before that 12 o’clock curfew,'” revealed the gloveman in a Love of Cricket podcast.

Notably, a brisk 33 not out off 21 balls from Buttler, following a 75-run knock from Joe Root, saw the visitors claim the match by five wickets. Eventually, the side went on to win the final ODI by 53 runs to clinch the series by 1-2.

Next up, the two teams will lock horns in three T20I matches, starting on January 30, before kicking off their respective campaigns in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The 2022 champions are set to face Nepal, the West Indies, Scotland, and Italy in their four group-stage fixtures.

