Mark Wood Injury Update: England Speedster Opens Up on His Return After Knee Injury

Speedster Mark Wood was ruled out of the fifth Ashes Test following a knee injury.

England started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Nepal in Mumbai, and almost experienced a scare. Nepal took the match down to the wire, as Sam Curran held his nerve to sneak in a four-run victory for the Three Lions. However, the Mark Wood injury update, that a lot of fans might be waiting for is finally here.

The English speedster marked his presence on the ‘For the love of Cricket’ podcast alongside Jos Buttler to share his opinions and experiences on a lot of things. In the conversation, the speedster also ended up giving out some information – the Mark Wood injury update.

The 36-year-old would easily go down as one of the fastest pacers to have played for England, alongside the likes of Jofra Archer. Mark Wood suffered an injury to his knee in the fifth and final Ashes Test Down Under – a series which did not turn out well for the visitors.

However, Wood has been out of action ever since, and has been the reason for his exclusion from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Speaking of his return to the field, Wood shared some information stating that it would be a long road ahead.

“A few weeks of gym work, and then I can have a re-scan, see how my knee is and then make a plan from there. The specialist said that surgery isn’t ruled out yet. But the swelling is down, that’s a positive. The only problem is that I have got a real chicken leg – it is the thinnest leg. So I have got about six weeks to build that up,” shared the speedster.

ALSO READ:

Has the Mark Wood Injury Impacted England?

To be honest, the Three Lions have not played a whole lot of cricket since the Ashes series, to clearly determine whether they are missing the services of the right-arm express pacer. To say the least, they played a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in their backyard, and ended up beating them 3-0.

To say that England will miss Mark Wood in the T20 World Cup 2026 would be a bit of a stretch, considering the team which they have got. The Harry Brook-led side have got a lot of quality in terms of both batting and bowling, and are one of the favourites to make the semi-final of the tournament.

All-rounders like Sam Curran and Jamie Overton do provide the team with a lot of stability, and that is exactly what the Englishmen will want out of their matches in the tournament. Left-handed all-rounder Sam Curran bowled a terrific last over against Nepal to win them the game.

The Mark Wood injury has ruled him out of the game for quite a long period of time, which is several weeks. Though the swelling on his knee has reduced, which is a good sign, the doctors have not yet ruled out surgery, which will be the last resort.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.