‘One of the Dumbest Shots’ – Former Australia Batter Criticises Jamie Smith for Throwing His Wicket Again in Ashes 2025

He was dismissed for 46 runs.

Jamie Smith threw away his wicket against Australia during the Ashes 2025 5th Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as he was caught off the bowling of Marnus Labuschagne.

Poor shot selection costs Jamie Smith his wicket

The dismissal came in the 75th over of England’s first innings and ended a crucial 94 run partnership. Smith went for an aggressive shot to a short ball, made room to hit over the off side, but failed to clear the fielder in the deep. Scott Boland, standing near the boundary, took a simple catch, and Smith was dismissed for 46 off 76 balls.

Justin Langer slams Jamie Smith for reckless shot

Former Australia cricketer Justin Langer, speaking on 7Cricket, was critical of Jamie Smith’s approach, suggesting the batter showed poor judgment once again in the series. He felt the shot was unnecessary for the situation and highlighted that it was the kind of mistake Jamie Smith has repeatedly made.

Not for the first time this series, Jamie Smith has played one of the dumbest shots you’ll ever see in Test cricket,”. Justin Langer said on Smith’s dismissal.

Smith was lucky to survive earlier in his innings, as Australia missed two clear chances. In the 63rd over he was first caught driving straight to Marnus Labuschagne at cover, but Cameron Green had overstepped, and the dismissal was ruled a no ball. Soon after, Green induced a thick outside edge with a shorter delivery, but the slip fielders hesitated, allowing the ball to pass between them.

England started Day 2 on 211/3 after only 45 overs were possible on the opening day due to rain interruptions. They lost the wicket of Harry Brook early in the day for 84, and Ben Stokes was then dismissed for an 11-ball duck. From 229/5, Jamie Smith and Joe Root stitched together an important 94 run partnership that brought England back into the game. Later England were bowled out for 384 runs as Joe Root scored 160 runs.

Jamie Smith in Ashes 2025

Smith is having a disappointing Ashes series, having scored 185 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.12, with only one fifty. His form has dipped compared to the home series against India earlier, where he scored 434 runs in nine innings at an average of 62.00, including one century and two half centuries.

