Why Is Zak Crawley Not in England Playing XI Today for SL vs ENG 2nd ODI?

Sri Lanka are hosting England for the 2nd ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. England will be without their opener Zak Crawley in the playing XI.

Why is Zak Crawley not in England Playing XI

Zak Crawley has been ruled out due to a knee injury and is replaced by Will Jacks, who missed the first match because of illness. However, instead of opening the innings, Jacks will bat lower down the order, with Rehan Ahmed set to open for England.

The news from the centre is Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Playing XIs for SL vs ENG 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando.

England: Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid.

England fall short by 19 runs in 1st ODI

England lost the 1st ODI by 19 runs. Sri Lanka batted first and scored 271/6 in 50 overs, with Kusal Mendis top-scoring with 93 and Janith Liyanage adding 46. Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking three wickets.

In reply, England were the favourites at one stage when they were 129/1, with Ben Duckett and Joe Root both scoring half-centuries. However, from that point, England started losing wickets and lost control of the game. Jamie Overton tried his best at the end with 34 off 17 balls, but it was not enough as England fell short of the target.

