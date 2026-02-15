AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 28 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 28 between Afghanistan and UAE.
Afghanistan (AFG) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will square off in match no.28 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction for this Group D fixture, to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Afghanistan have lost their first two games, and their campaign hinges on winning the next two games and New Zealand losing their final game. In the previous game, they lost to South Africa in a double Super Over finish. Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave his all, hitting 84 off 42 while chasing 188 and then hitting three sixes in the second Super Over.
The UAE have two points to their credit from two games, beating Canada in the previous game. Junaid Siddique snared 5 for 35 to restrict the opponents to 150. They were in a tricky spot after losing four for 66 but Aryansh Sharma (74* off 53) and Sohaib Khan (51 off 29) took them over the line.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.
The pitches at this venue have historically provided decent assistance for spinners. The short boundaries, however, make the batters’ job easier. In three games played here in the tournament, the team batting first has posted 156, 209, and 150.
The weather should be clear, with rain unlikely to be a factor. Expect the temperature to be around 29 degrees Celsius.
Rashid Khan (AFG)
Alishan Sharafu (UAE)
Junaid Siddique (UAE)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)
Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
ALSO READ:
Afghanistan have defeated the UAE in four of the last five games. They have a much more potent bowling unit compared to the UAE. Expect Afghanistan to win this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.