AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 28 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 28 between Afghanistan and UAE.

Afghanistan (AFG) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will square off in match no.28 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction for this Group D fixture, to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Afghanistan have lost their first two games, and their campaign hinges on winning the next two games and New Zealand losing their final game. In the previous game, they lost to South Africa in a double Super Over finish. Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave his all, hitting 84 off 42 while chasing 188 and then hitting three sixes in the second Super Over.

The UAE have two points to their credit from two games, beating Canada in the previous game. Junaid Siddique snared 5 for 35 to restrict the opponents to 150. They were in a tricky spot after losing four for 66 but Aryansh Sharma (74* off 53) and Sohaib Khan (51 off 29) took them over the line.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

AFG vs UAE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at this venue have historically provided decent assistance for spinners. The short boundaries, however, make the batters’ job easier. In three games played here in the tournament, the team batting first has posted 156, 209, and 150.

The weather should be clear, with rain unlikely to be a factor. Expect the temperature to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan took 2 for 28 in the previous game and struck 20 runs with the bat.

He has taken 18 wickets from nine games against the UAE at an economy of 5.3.

Alishan Sharafu (UAE)

Alishan Sharafu made 55 off 47 balls against New Zealand.

He has 346 runs to his name in the last 10 games at an average of 35 and strike rate of 130.

Junaid Siddique (UAE)

Junaid Siddique was excellent in the previous fixture versus Canada, picking up 5 for 35.

The right-arm pacer has 12 scalps in the last nine games while conceding at 7.76.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was terrific in the previous game, hitting 84 off 42 deliveries.

He has amassed over 342 runs in the last nine games at an average of 38 while striking at 155.

Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

Ibrahim Zadran has had a couple of poor games but is a top captaincy pick for this game.

He has accumulated 335 runs in the last nine T20Is at an average of 48.

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai has scored 281 runs in T20Is since last year at a strike rate of 149 while averaging 25.

He has also taken 18 wickets and his all-round skill set makes him a good captaincy option.

Team for AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Afghanistan have defeated the UAE in four of the last five games. They have a much more potent bowling unit compared to the UAE. Expect Afghanistan to win this game.

