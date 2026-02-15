AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 30 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 30 between Sri Lanka and Australia.
Australia (AUS) and Sri Lanka (SL) will lock horns in match no.30 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction for this Group B clash, to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The mighty Aussies find themselves in a critical situation after suffering a shock defeat to Zimbabwe in the previous game. They must win the remaining games for a direct qualification in Super 8s. Chasing 170, they lost four wickets in the powerplay. Matt Renshaw played a fighting knock of 65 off 44 but had no support.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in a better position after winning two out of two games. They hammered Oman by 105 runs in the previous game. Kusal Mendis (61 off 45) Pavan Rathnayake (60 off 28), and Dasun Shanaka (50 off 20) powered the team 225 to set up a huge win.
Australia: Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is one of the better venues in the country for batting. Spin will play an important role with decent assistance off the pitch. The average first innings score here in the last 10 T20Is stands at 173.
Looking at the forecast, the weather could be a factor with around 50% chance of precipitation in the evening.
Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
Maheesh Theekshana (SL)
Adam Zampa (AUS)
Jos Inglis (AUS)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Cameron Green (AUS)
Australia have won three of the last five games but in home conditions, Sri Lanka stand a great chance. However, the Aussies have more batting firepower and will hold an edge.
