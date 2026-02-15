AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 30 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 30 between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Australia (AUS) and Sri Lanka (SL) will lock horns in match no.30 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction for this Group B clash, to be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The mighty Aussies find themselves in a critical situation after suffering a shock defeat to Zimbabwe in the previous game. They must win the remaining games for a direct qualification in Super 8s. Chasing 170, they lost four wickets in the powerplay. Matt Renshaw played a fighting knock of 65 off 44 but had no support.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in a better position after winning two out of two games. They hammered Oman by 105 runs in the previous game. Kusal Mendis (61 off 45) Pavan Rathnayake (60 off 28), and Dasun Shanaka (50 off 20) powered the team 225 to set up a huge win.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

AUS vs SL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is one of the better venues in the country for batting. Spin will play an important role with decent assistance off the pitch. The average first innings score here in the last 10 T20Is stands at 173.

Looking at the forecast, the weather could be a factor with around 50% chance of precipitation in the evening.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

The right arm seamer took 2 for 19 in the previous game against Oman.

Chameera has bagged 13 wickets from the last seven appearances at an economy of 6.85, including a five-wicket haul.

Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

Maheesh Theekshana has been magnificent, picking up 3 for 23 and 2 for 11 in the last two games.

He has bagged 32 wickets in T20Is at home at an economy of 6.83.

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa was brilliant against Ireland, snaring 4 for 23.

The leg-spinner has taken 12 scalps in the last six games at an economy of 7.73.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Jos Inglis (AUS)

Jos Inglis smashed 37 off 17 deliveries against Ireland, and can be a good captaincy option.

He has 961 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 27 while striking at 160, including two hundreds and two fifties.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis is coming off back to back fifties, and is a top captaincy pick.

He has piled on 335 runs in the last 10 matches at a strike rate of 135 while averaging 42.

Cameron Green (AUS)

Cameron Green was dismissed for a duck in the previous outing but has had scores of 36, 35, 22, and 21 in the earlier games.

He has amassed 372 runs in the last 13 T20Is, averaging 31 at a strike rate of 154.

Team for AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Australia have won three of the last five games but in home conditions, Sri Lanka stand a great chance. However, the Aussies have more batting firepower and will hold an edge.

