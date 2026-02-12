AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 19 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 19 between Zimbabwe and Australia.

Australia (AUS) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be up against each other in match no.19 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for this Group B clash, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Australia started their campaign with a dominant win over Ireland by 67 runs. Jos Inglis (37 off 17), Matt Renshaw (37 off 33), and Marcus Stoinis (45 off 29) powered them to 182. Later, Nathan Ellis starred with 4 for 12 with Adam Zampa also picking up four wickets.

Zimbabwe are coming off a strong start to their campaign, beating Oman by eight wickets. Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, and Richard Ngarava bagged three wickets each to skittle out the opponents for 103. Brian Bennett then struck an unbeaten 48 off 36 deliveries as they chased down the target in 13.3 overs.

Australia vs Zimbabwe Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

AUS vs ZIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium has traditionally been a spin-friendly venue. However, the conditions aren’t as much in favour of bowlers in the ongoing tournament with something for batters. The team batting first has scored 163 and 182 in two games at the venue in this competition.

As for the weather, it is forecast to be mostly sunny but there is a 25% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be at around 32 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Nathan Ellis (AUS)

Nathan Ellis was incredible in the previous game versus Ireland, claiming 4 for 12 in 3.3 overs.

Ellis has bagged 13 wickets from the last six games while conceding at 6.99 rpo.

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Brian Bennett hit 48 not out off 36 deliveries in the last match, and remains a solid pick.

He has accumulated 342 runs in his last 10 outings at an average of 38 while striking at 142.

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa is coming off an excellent spell, where he took 4 for 23.

The leg-spinner has taken 13 scalps in the last six matches at an economy of 7.68.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Jos Inglis (AUS)

Jos Inglis opened the innings against Ireland, and hammered 37 off just 17 deliveries.

Inglis has 953 runs in T20Is at an average of 28 and strike rate of 160, including two hundreds and two fifties.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza has scored 234 runs in the last seven T20Is at an average of 46 and strike rate of 140.

He has also taken four wickets in these games at an economy of 5.71.

Cameron Green (AUS)

Cameron Green has made 372 runs in the last 12 T20Is, averaging 37 at a strike rate of 155.

His last four scores read 36, 35, 22, and 21.

Team for AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Australia have beaten Zimbabwe in their two most recent encounters. On paper, they have a much superior batting and bowling unit. The Aussies should win this clash.

