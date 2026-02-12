AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 19 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 19 between Zimbabwe and Australia.
Australia (AUS) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be up against each other in match no.19 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for this Group B clash, to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Australia started their campaign with a dominant win over Ireland by 67 runs. Jos Inglis (37 off 17), Matt Renshaw (37 off 33), and Marcus Stoinis (45 off 29) powered them to 182. Later, Nathan Ellis starred with 4 for 12 with Adam Zampa also picking up four wickets.
Zimbabwe are coming off a strong start to their campaign, beating Oman by eight wickets. Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, and Richard Ngarava bagged three wickets each to skittle out the opponents for 103. Brian Bennett then struck an unbeaten 48 off 36 deliveries as they chased down the target in 13.3 overs.
Australia: Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
R Premadasa Stadium has traditionally been a spin-friendly venue. However, the conditions aren’t as much in favour of bowlers in the ongoing tournament with something for batters. The team batting first has scored 163 and 182 in two games at the venue in this competition.
As for the weather, it is forecast to be mostly sunny but there is a 25% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to be at around 32 degrees Celsius.
Nathan Ellis (AUS)
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Adam Zampa (AUS)
Jos Inglis (AUS)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Cameron Green (AUS)
Australia have beaten Zimbabwe in their two most recent encounters. On paper, they have a much superior batting and bowling unit. The Aussies should win this clash.
