BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The hosts Bangladesh (BAN) will look to seal the series against Pakistan (PAK) when they face off in the second ODI. Here is our BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Bangladesh clinched the series opener by eight wickets in a dominant fashion. Nahid Rana was the star of the show with 5 for 24 in seven overs while Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged 3 for 29 in his 10 overs. Faheem Ashraf was the top scorer for Pakistan with 37 runs as they were bowled out for just 114.

The home side made light work of the run-chase, finishing it in just 15.1 overs. Tanzid Hasan starred with the bat, hammering 67 not out in 42 deliveries. The visitors will be hoping to keep the series alive.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdul Samad, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Shere Bangla National Stadium has historically been a venue where bowlers have dominated the proceedings. Spinners get good turn here while pacers can find help due to the abrasive nature. The average first innings score here in ODI cricket stands at 230.

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be hazy and hot with the temperature ranging between 32 to 39 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed went wicketless in the first ODI but remains a top fantasy option in these conditions.

The leg-spinner has snared 13 wickets in his last six games at an economy of 4.23.

Tanzid Hasan (BAN)

Tanzid Hasan is coming off an excellent knock, having made an unbeaten 67 off 42 balls.

He averages 41 in List A cricket, and has hit three fifties in the last five matches.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman has been in good rhythm, picking up four wickets in the last two fifty-over games.

He has 56 wickets at this venue from just 30 ODIs while conceding at 4.15 rpo.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha has amassed 314 runs in his last 10 ODIs at an average of 45 and strike rate of 83.

He has 19 wickets in ODIs and will bowl at this ground, making him a solid all-round option.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz snared 3 for 29 in the previous game, and his all-round value makes him a top captaincy option.

He has taken 14 wickets in the last 10 ODIs at an economy of 4.04.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan had a prolific T20 World Cup campaign, and made 27 runs on his ODI debut.

As for his List A record, he averages 41.59 with eight centuries to his credit.

Team for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh are a strong team at home and they outplayed Pakistan in the first game. However, the visitors have the resources for these conditions to make a comeback. Expect Pakistan to level the series.

