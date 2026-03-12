BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The hosts Bangladesh (BAN) will look to seal the series against Pakistan (PAK) when they face off in the second ODI. Here is our BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for this game, to be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.
Bangladesh clinched the series opener by eight wickets in a dominant fashion. Nahid Rana was the star of the show with 5 for 24 in seven overs while Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged 3 for 29 in his 10 overs. Faheem Ashraf was the top scorer for Pakistan with 37 runs as they were bowled out for just 114.
The home side made light work of the run-chase, finishing it in just 15.1 overs. Tanzid Hasan starred with the bat, hammering 67 not out in 42 deliveries. The visitors will be hoping to keep the series alive.
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdul Samad, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed.
Shere Bangla National Stadium has historically been a venue where bowlers have dominated the proceedings. Spinners get good turn here while pacers can find help due to the abrasive nature. The average first innings score here in ODI cricket stands at 230.
As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be hazy and hot with the temperature ranging between 32 to 39 degrees Celsius.
Abrar Ahmed (PAK)
Tanzid Hasan (BAN)
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)
Salman Agha (PAK)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)
Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)
Bangladesh are a strong team at home and they outplayed Pakistan in the first game. However, the visitors have the resources for these conditions to make a comeback. Expect Pakistan to level the series.
