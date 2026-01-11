DC W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 4 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.
Gujarat Giants (GG W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) will square off in match no.4 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our DC W vs GG W Dream11 prediction for this game before the two teams meet at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Delhi Capitals lost their opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians by 50 runs. Chasing 196, they had a terrible start as they lost half the side for 46. Chinelle Henry struck 56 off 33, but it wasn’t enough to get them close.
Gujarat Giants kicked off their campaign with a 10-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in a high-scoring encounter. They posted 207 with Ashleigh Gardner hitting 65 off 41. Georgia Wareham was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for 27* off 10 and 2 for 30 with the ball.
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.
Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (wk), Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a terrific venue for batting with the pitches generally having consistent bounce. The average first innings score at the venue in this season reads 185 after three games.
As for the weather, it should be clear with no threat of rain and the temperature around 22 degrees Celsius.
Shafali Verma (DC W)
Georgia Wareham (GG W)
Laura Wolvaardt (DC W)
Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)
Marizanne Kapp (DC W)
Sophie Devine (GG W)
Gujarat Giants have a destructive batting line-up along with a pretty decent bowling attack. Delhi Capitals have a weaker side with several holes. Expect Gujarat Giants to win this match.
