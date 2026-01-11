DC W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 4 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Giants (GG W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) will square off in match no.4 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our DC W vs GG W Dream11 prediction for this game before the two teams meet at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals lost their opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians by 50 runs. Chasing 196, they had a terrible start as they lost half the side for 46. Chinelle Henry struck 56 off 33, but it wasn’t enough to get them close.

Gujarat Giants kicked off their campaign with a 10-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in a high-scoring encounter. They posted 207 with Ashleigh Gardner hitting 65 off 41. Georgia Wareham was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for 27* off 10 and 2 for 30 with the ball.

DC W vs GG W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.

Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (wk), Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

DC W vs GG W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is a terrific venue for batting with the pitches generally having consistent bounce. The average first innings score at the venue in this season reads 185 after three games.

As for the weather, it should be clear with no threat of rain and the temperature around 22 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DC W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

Shafali Verma (DC W)

Shafali Verma came into the tournament on the back of 69*, 79*, and 79 in three of the five innings.

She has smashed 873 runs in the WPL, averaging 35 at a strike rate of 160.

Georgia Wareham (GG W)

Georgia Wareham delivered a superb all-round show in the last game, smashing a 10-ball 27* and claiming 2 for 30.

Wareham has 22 wickets in the WPL and averages 26 with the bat.

Laura Wolvaardt (DC W)

Laura Wolvaardt missed out in the previous game but remains a top fantasy pick.

She has three fifties from 14 innings in the WPL.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)

Ashleigh Gardner struck 65 off 41 and picked up two wickets in the previous game.

The all-rounder has a solid record in the WPL, with 632 runs at a strike rate of 143 and 26 wickets.

Marizanne Kapp (DC W)

Marizanne Kapp had a poor outing in the previous match but remains a great captaincy option due to her all-round skill set.

She has 28 wickets in the WPL at an economy of 5.92 along with 372 runs at an average of 31.

Sophie Devine (GG W)

Sophie Devine hit 38 off 20 in the previous game and picked up a couple of wickets, albeit at an expensive rate.

Devine has 440 runs in the WPL at a strike rate of 156 along with 11 wickets.

Team for DC W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

DC W vs GG W Dream11 Prediction

Gujarat Giants have a destructive batting line-up along with a pretty decent bowling attack. Delhi Capitals have a weaker side with several holes. Expect Gujarat Giants to win this match.

