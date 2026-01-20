DC W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 13 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 13 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians (MI W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) will be up against each other in Match No.13 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our DC W vs MI W Dream11 prediction for the game, scheduled to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
Delhi Capitals have only two points from four games, losing three and winning once. They lost their previous game against RCB by eight wickets. Shafali Verma struck 62 off 41 to lift the team to 166 after being reduced to 10/4. But the score wasn’t enough.
Mumbai Indians have four points from five games, having won two and lost three times. They are coming off a 22-run defeat against UP Warriorz. Chasing 188, they lost half the side for 69. Amanjot Kaur (41 off 24) and Amelia Kerr (49* off 28) took the game deep but fell short.
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (wk), Sanskriti Gupta, Kranthi Reddy, and Triveni Vasistha.
The pitches at Kotambi Stadium are generally pretty decent for batting. There have been seven WPL games played at the venue, with the average first innings score of 156. The dew could be a big factor, so teams will look to chase.
The weather is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor, and the temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Lizelle Lee (DC W)
Hayley Matthews (MI W)
Marizanne Kapp (DC W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)
Shafali Verma (DC W)
Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)
Mumbai Indians hammered Delhi Capitals in the earlier clash and will hold an edge here as well. Both teams have issues in the batting unit, but MI have a more potent bowling attack.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.