DC W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 13 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 13 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians (MI W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) will be up against each other in Match No.13 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our DC W vs MI W Dream11 prediction for the game, scheduled to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Delhi Capitals have only two points from four games, losing three and winning once. They lost their previous game against RCB by eight wickets. Shafali Verma struck 62 off 41 to lift the team to 166 after being reduced to 10/4. But the score wasn’t enough.

Mumbai Indians have four points from five games, having won two and lost three times. They are coming off a 22-run defeat against UP Warriorz. Chasing 188, they lost half the side for 69. Amanjot Kaur (41 off 24) and Amelia Kerr (49* off 28) took the game deep but fell short.

DC W vs MI W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (wk), Sanskriti Gupta, Kranthi Reddy, and Triveni Vasistha.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Kotambi Stadium are generally pretty decent for batting. There have been seven WPL games played at the venue, with the average first innings score of 156. The dew could be a big factor, so teams will look to chase.

The weather is expected to be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor, and the temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DC W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Lizelle Lee (DC W)

Lizelle Lee has made 167 runs from four innings in the season at a strike rate of 151.

She has been in good form, hitting 77*, 86, and 67 in three of her last five games.

Hayley Matthews (MI W)

Hayley Matthews is struggling with form and fitness, but remains a good fantasy option.

She has 43 wickets in the WPL at an economy of 7.53 while scoring 793 runs at an average of 26.

Marizanne Kapp (DC W)

Marizanne Kapp hasn’t been at her best, but remains a must-pick due to her all-round skill set.

Kapp has taken 31 wickets in the league at 5.91 economy, and averages 29 with the bat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has smashed two fifties from four games in the season and has picked up seven wickets.

She has 1,181 runs in the WPL at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 142 while snaring 39 wickets.

Shafali Verma (DC W)

Shafali Verma has scored 36 and 62 in the last two games and has bagged three wickets in the last three outings.

She has 985 runs to her credit in the WPL at an average of 34 while striking at 157.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)

Harmanpreet Kaur has been outstanding in the season, smashing two 70+ scores.

The MI captain has 1,050 runs in the league at a strike rate of 144 while averaging 44.

Team for DC W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

DC W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians hammered Delhi Capitals in the earlier clash and will hold an edge here as well. Both teams have issues in the batting unit, but MI have a more potent bowling attack.

