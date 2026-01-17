DC W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) will collide in match no.11 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our DC W vs RCB W Dream11 prediction for the final fixture of the season at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals, who lost their first two games of the season, got off the mark with a seven-wicket victory against UP Warriorz. Shafali Verma was the star of the show, picking up 2 for 16 in four overs and scoring 36 off 32. Lizelle Lee played a crucial knock 67 off 44 as they chased down 155 on the final ball.

RCB are the only unbeaten team in the season so far, winning three out of three. They are coming off a 32-run win over Gujarat Giants. Radha Yadav struck 66 off 47 to help them reach 182 after they were 43/4 at one stage. Shreyanka Patil then claimed a five-for with Lauren Bell taking three.

DC W vs RCB W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell.

DC W vs RCB W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy have been outstanding for batting this season. The average first innings score of 177 highlights that. Teams will look to chase as dew is a major factor here in night matches.

The weather should be hazy with no chance of rain and the temperature around 22 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for DC W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

Lizelle Lee (DC W)

Lizelle Lee has scored 163 runs from three innings in the season at a strike rate of 150.

Lee has hammered 77*, 86, and 67 in three of her last four innings.

Lauren Bell (RCB W)

Lauren Bell is one of the best pacers in the world, especially with the new ball.

She has five wickets in three innings at an exceptional economy of 4.91.

Marizanne Kapp (DC W)

Marizanne Kapp took 2 for 24 in her last game, and remains a must-pick fantasy option.

The South African all-rounder has 30 wickets in the league at 5.95 economy, and averages 31 with the bat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

Grace Harris (RCB W)

Grace Harris has smashed 85 off 40 in one of the games this season.

She has 708 runs in the league at an average of 34 and strike rate of 149.

She also has 13 wickets in the competition but RCB haven’t used her bowling so far.

Shafali Verma (DC W)

Shafali Verma made 36 off 32 and snared 2 for 16 in the previous game.

She has 923 runs in the WPL at an average of 33 while striking at 157.

The part-time off-spinner has been bowling more regularly, making her a top captaincy candidate.

Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)

Nadine de Klerk has been excellent in the competition, picking up nine wickets and scoring 89 runs.

Her form and all-round ability makes her a great captaincy option.

Team for DC W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

DC W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams have some big holes but RCB will hold an edge due to their form and a better bowling attack. Expect RCB Women to win this match.

