DC W vs RCB W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) will collide in match no.11 of the WPL 2026. Here’s our DC W vs RCB W Dream11 prediction for the final fixture of the season at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Delhi Capitals, who lost their first two games of the season, got off the mark with a seven-wicket victory against UP Warriorz. Shafali Verma was the star of the show, picking up 2 for 16 in four overs and scoring 36 off 32. Lizelle Lee played a crucial knock 67 off 44 as they chased down 155 on the final ball.
RCB are the only unbeaten team in the season so far, winning three out of three. They are coming off a 32-run win over Gujarat Giants. Radha Yadav struck 66 off 47 to help them reach 182 after they were 43/4 at one stage. Shreyanka Patil then claimed a five-for with Lauren Bell taking three.
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell.
The pitches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy have been outstanding for batting this season. The average first innings score of 177 highlights that. Teams will look to chase as dew is a major factor here in night matches.
The weather should be hazy with no chance of rain and the temperature around 22 degrees Celsius.
Lizelle Lee (DC W)
Lauren Bell (RCB W)
Marizanne Kapp (DC W)
Grace Harris (RCB W)
Shafali Verma (DC W)
Nadine de Klerk (RCB W)
Both these teams have some big holes but RCB will hold an edge due to their form and a better bowling attack. Expect RCB Women to win this match.
