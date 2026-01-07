DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 16 between Durban's Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals.

Match No.16 of the SA20 2026 will witness Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) taking on each other. Here’s our DSG vs PC Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at Kingsmead, in Durban.

Durban’s Super Giants have eight points to their name from five games, losing twice and winning once, while two matches ended in washouts. Earlier, they lost to Joburg Super Kings in a Super Over finish after a thrilling tie, where Evan Jones hit 43 off 17.

Pretoria Capitals have seven points from five games, having won once and lost three times. They are coming off a heavy defeat against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 10 wickets. Connor Esterhuizen’s fifty and Sherfane Rutherford’s 47 off 22 helped them post 176, but bowlers had no answers to Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow.

DSG vs PC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Durban’s Super Giants: Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.

Pretoria Capitals: Bryce Parsons, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Cox (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Tymal Mills.

DSG vs PC SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Kingsmead in Durban has been a bowling-friendly venue in recent times. The batters have found it tricky to bat here, as the average first innings score of 150 in the previous edition shows. In the only completed game here this season, DSG were bowled out for 86.

As for the weather, there is a 7% chance of precipitation during the match time, and it goes up to 51% by evening.

Top Player Picks for DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Noor Ahmad (DSG)

Noor Ahmad was magnificent in the last match, snaring three wickets for 12 runs in four overs.

The left-arm wrist spinner has 29 wickets in the SA20 at an excellent economy of 6.54.

Evan Jones (DSG)

Evan Jones has been terrific with the bat this season, smashing 33 off 14 and 43 off 17 in two of the innings.

His batting form and all-round value make him a good fantasy option.

Keshav Maharaj (PC)

Keshav Maharaj was taken apart by Jonny Bairstow in the previous game, but he will be a threat in this game.

The left-arm spinner has 30 wickets in the league at an economy of 7.54.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (DSG)

Jos Buttler hasn’t fired in the ongoing season, but remains a top captaincy option due to his reputation.

He has piled on 846 runs in the SA20 at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 139, including seven fifties.

Heinrich Klaasen (DSG)

Heinrich Klaasen has an outstanding record against left-arm spinners and will be key in this game.

He has piled on 1,062 runs in the competition at a strike rate of 170 while averaging 39.

Sherfane Rutherford (PC)

Sherfane Rutherford has been in incredible form with the bat, smashing 47* off 15 and 47* off 22 in the last two innings.

He has hit three 40+ scores in the last four innings.

Team for DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction

DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction

On paper, Durban’s Super Giants boast of a much stronger unit and will be favourites. They have a power-packed batting line-up with some quality spin options. Expect DSG to win this match.

