DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 16 between Durban's Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals.
Match No.16 of the SA20 2026 will witness Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) taking on each other. Here’s our DSG vs PC Dream11 prediction for this clash, to be played at Kingsmead, in Durban.
Durban’s Super Giants have eight points to their name from five games, losing twice and winning once, while two matches ended in washouts. Earlier, they lost to Joburg Super Kings in a Super Over finish after a thrilling tie, where Evan Jones hit 43 off 17.
Pretoria Capitals have seven points from five games, having won once and lost three times. They are coming off a heavy defeat against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 10 wickets. Connor Esterhuizen’s fifty and Sherfane Rutherford’s 47 off 22 helped them post 176, but bowlers had no answers to Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow.
Durban’s Super Giants: Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Liam Livingstone, Evan Jones, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.
Pretoria Capitals: Bryce Parsons, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Cox (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Tymal Mills.
Kingsmead in Durban has been a bowling-friendly venue in recent times. The batters have found it tricky to bat here, as the average first innings score of 150 in the previous edition shows. In the only completed game here this season, DSG were bowled out for 86.
As for the weather, there is a 7% chance of precipitation during the match time, and it goes up to 51% by evening.
READ MORE:
Noor Ahmad (DSG)
Evan Jones (DSG)
Keshav Maharaj (PC)
Jos Buttler (DSG)
Heinrich Klaasen (DSG)
Sherfane Rutherford (PC)
On paper, Durban’s Super Giants boast of a much stronger unit and will be favourites. They have a power-packed batting line-up with some quality spin options. Expect DSG to win this match.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.