ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: 2nd Semifinal Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd Semifinal between India and England.
England (ENG) will take on the reigning champions India (IND) in the 2nd Semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 for a spot in the final. Here is our ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction for this encounter, to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
The Men in Blue were in a must-win situation in their final Super 8 fixture against West Indies, which they won by five wickets. Chasing 196, Sanju Samson played an incredible knock of 97 not out in 50 deliveries to get the team over the line. Tilak Varma (27 off 14) was the next best scorer.
England had a shaky group stage but won all three games in the Super 8 to book their semifinal spot. In the last game, they defeated New Zealand by four wickets. Will Jacks hit 32* off 18 while Rehan Ahmed smashed 19* off 7 as they chased 43 off 19 with three balls to spare.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
Wankhede Stadium is known for batting-friendly conditions but the pitches have offered something for bowlers in this tournament. The average batting first score at the venue in this competition stands at 174.
Looking at the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and warm with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 29 degrees Celsius.
Sanju Samson (IND)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Will Jacks (ENG)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
India will be favourites to win this match as they have a much superior batting and bowling attack. England have done well in the tournament but they have not faced a top quality side like India.
