ENG vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 29 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

England (ENG) and Italy (ITA) will be up against each other in match no.29 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our ENG vs ITA Dream11 Prediction for this Group C fixture, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
England have four points from three games with two victories and need to win here to book their spot in the Super 8s. They are coming off a five-wicket victory over Scotland. Jofra Archer bagged 2 for 24 while Adil Rashid picked up three wickets to restrict Scotland to 152. Tom Banton then starred with an unbeaten 63 off 41 deliveries to steer the home.
Italy have two points to their credit after a thumping win over Nepal. They have a chance to go through to the next stage if they can beat England and West Indies. Crishan Kalugamage snared 3 for 18 in the previous game before Justin Mosca (60* off 44) and Anthony Mosca (62* off 32) mowed down the target.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Marcus Campopiano, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Thomas Draca, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan.
The pitches at Eden Gardens, Kolkata have generally been excellent for batting in recent years. That has continued in the ongoing tournament as well. Three games played here so far have witnessed first innings scores of 182, 207, and 152.
The weather is expected to be clear, with no threat of rain and the temperature hovering around 29 degrees Celsius.
Crishan Kalugamage (ITA)
Justin Mosca (ITA)
Tom Banton (ENG)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Adil Rashid (ENG)
Phil Salt (ENG)
On paper, England have a much superior side compared to Italy. But they tend to be vulnerable against weaker teams, which could give Italy a chance. Ideally, England should come out on top.
