ENG vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 29 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

England (ENG) and Italy (ITA) will be up against each other in match no.29 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our ENG vs ITA Dream11 Prediction for this Group C fixture, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

England have four points from three games with two victories and need to win here to book their spot in the Super 8s. They are coming off a five-wicket victory over Scotland. Jofra Archer bagged 2 for 24 while Adil Rashid picked up three wickets to restrict Scotland to 152. Tom Banton then starred with an unbeaten 63 off 41 deliveries to steer the home.

Italy have two points to their credit after a thumping win over Nepal. They have a chance to go through to the next stage if they can beat England and West Indies. Crishan Kalugamage snared 3 for 18 in the previous game before Justin Mosca (60* off 44) and Anthony Mosca (62* off 32) mowed down the target.

England vs Italy Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Marcus Campopiano, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Thomas Draca, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan.

ENG vs ITA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Eden Gardens, Kolkata have generally been excellent for batting in recent years. That has continued in the ongoing tournament as well. Three games played here so far have witnessed first innings scores of 182, 207, and 152.

The weather is expected to be clear, with no threat of rain and the temperature hovering around 29 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs ITA Dream11 Prediction

Crishan Kalugamage (ITA)

Crishan Kalugamage, who took 3 for 18 in the previous game, could pose a serious threat to England, who have been vulnerable against spin.

The leg-break bowler has 12 wickets to his credit in the last nine innings at an economy of 6.97.

Justin Mosca (ITA)

Justin Mosca struck 60 not out off 44 balls in the previous game and remains a good fantasy option.

He has scored 280 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 40 and strike rate of 155.

Tom Banton (ENG)

Tom Banton is coming off a match-winning knock of 63 not out off 41 balls.

He has accumulated 232 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 46 while striking at 156.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs ITA Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler is coming into this game with a poor run of form but given his quality, you can expect him to turn things around.

Buttler has done well in these conditions, amassing over 4,400 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 40 while striking at 148.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid has taken five wickets in the last two games and will remain a big threat in this game.

The leg-spinner has claimed 17 wickets in the last eight games at an economy of 7.23.

Phil Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt has also underperformed recently but can be destructive on his day.

In the last 12 months, he has scored 427 runs at an average of 43 while striking at 173.

Team for ENG vs ITA Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs ITA Dream11 Prediction

On paper, England have a much superior side compared to Italy. But they tend to be vulnerable against weaker teams, which could give Italy a chance. Ideally, England should come out on top.

