ENG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 5 between England and Nepal.
The two-time former champions England (ENG) will kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with this Group C clash against Nepal (NEP). Check out our ENG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction before the two teams meet at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
England, who have won the title in 2010 & 2022, will be aiming for the third title under the leadership of Harry Brook. They have been in good form and are coming off a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka away from home.
Nepal qualified for the tournament by topping the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier with five wins in five games. This will be their third appearance at the event, and will be led by Rohit Paudel.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Lalit Rajbanshi.
Wankhede Stadium is known for its pacy and bouncy pitches. Seamers get good assistance here with the new ball, but batters dominate the proceedings for the most part. The average first innings score in T20 cricket at the venue is 175 since last year.
As for the weather, it is likely to be sunny and hot, with no threat of rain, and the temperature is around 35 degrees Celsius.
Aasif Sheikh (NEP)
Jofra Archer (ENG)
Adil Rashid (ENG)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Phil Salt (ENG)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Looking at the two squads, England will be heavy favourites to win this clash. They boast more firepower in the batting department and have a better bowling attack too.
