ENG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 5 between England and Nepal.

The two-time former champions England (ENG) will kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with this Group C clash against Nepal (NEP). Check out our ENG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction before the two teams meet at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

England, who have won the title in 2010 & 2022, will be aiming for the third title under the leadership of Harry Brook. They have been in good form and are coming off a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka away from home.

Nepal qualified for the tournament by topping the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier with five wins in five games. This will be their third appearance at the event, and will be led by Rohit Paudel.

England vs Nepal Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Lalit Rajbanshi.

ENG vs NEP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Wankhede Stadium is known for its pacy and bouncy pitches. Seamers get good assistance here with the new ball, but batters dominate the proceedings for the most part. The average first innings score in T20 cricket at the venue is 175 since last year.

As for the weather, it is likely to be sunny and hot, with no threat of rain, and the temperature is around 35 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Aasif Sheikh (NEP)

Aasif Sheikh struck 58 off 29 in the practice game versus Canada.

He has scored 280 runs in the last nine T20Is at an average of 35, while striking at 136.

Jofra Archer (ENG)

Jofra Archer has the ability to run through the top order with the new ball.

He has 46 wickets in T20I cricket at an economy of 8.04.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid has been in terrific form with the ball and remains a top fantasy option.

He has taken 15 wickets in the last eight T20Is at an economy of 7.93.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler has been one of the best batters in the shorter format, and remains a top captaincy option.

He has amassed over 4,400 runs in T20 cricket in India, averaging nearly 40 at a strike rate of 148.

Phil Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt has been in terrific form, scoring 394 runs in the last nine games at an average of 56 while striking at 173.

He has hammered four centuries and seven half-centuries in T20 internationals.

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook has the ability to decimate the bowling attacks, as he has shown recently on tough pitches.

He has over 1,000 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 152.

Team for ENG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the two squads, England will be heavy favourites to win this clash. They boast more firepower in the batting department and have a better bowling attack too.

