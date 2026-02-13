ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 23 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 23 between Scotland and England.
England (ENG) and Scotland (SCO) will square off in Match No.23 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction for this Group C fixture, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
England narrowly escaped against Nepal by four runs, but the defeat against the West Indies has put them in a must-win position. Chasing 197, Phil Salt got them off to a flying start with 30 off 14, but they lost wickets at regular intervals. Sam Curran fought with 43 not out off 30, but it wasn’t enough.
Scotland lost their first game to the West Indies, but hammered Italy by 73 runs in the second. A win here would put them in a great position. George Munsey starred with 84 off 54 in the previous game, while Brandon McMullen blasted 41* off 18 to power the team to 207. Michael Leask then bagged four for 17 in four overs.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid.
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Brad Currie, and one more spinner or pacer like Safyaan Sharif.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is usually a pretty good venue for batting with flat surfaces. However, there has been some assistance for bowlers in this tournament. In the two games played here so far, the team batting first has scored 182 and 207.
As for the weather forecast, it is expected to be clear, with rain unlikely to be a factor. Expect the temperature to range around 28 degrees Celsius.
Michael Leask (SCO)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Adil Rashid (ENG)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Brandon McMullen (SCO)
Phil Salt (ENG)
England are the stronger side between the two on paper, but they have the tendency to be vulnerable against weaker sides. Despite that, they should come out on top in this game.
