ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 23 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 23 between Scotland and England.

England (ENG) and Scotland (SCO) will square off in Match No.23 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out our ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction for this Group C fixture, to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

England narrowly escaped against Nepal by four runs, but the defeat against the West Indies has put them in a must-win position. Chasing 197, Phil Salt got them off to a flying start with 30 off 14, but they lost wickets at regular intervals. Sam Curran fought with 43 not out off 30, but it wasn’t enough.

Scotland lost their first game to the West Indies, but hammered Italy by 73 runs in the second. A win here would put them in a great position. George Munsey starred with 84 off 54 in the previous game, while Brandon McMullen blasted 41* off 18 to power the team to 207. Michael Leask then bagged four for 17 in four overs.

England vs Scotland Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Brad Currie, and one more spinner or pacer like Safyaan Sharif.

ENG vs SCO: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata, is usually a pretty good venue for batting with flat surfaces. However, there has been some assistance for bowlers in this tournament. In the two games played here so far, the team batting first has scored 182 and 207.

As for the weather forecast, it is expected to be clear, with rain unlikely to be a factor. Expect the temperature to range around 28 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Michael Leask (SCO)

Michael Leask struck 22 runs in the previous game and picked up four for 17 in four overs.

The all-rounder has taken 14 wickets in the last eight games at an economy of 6.16.

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook struck 53 off 32 deliveries in the first game and remains a must-pick.

He has amassed over 1,120 runs in T20Is at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 153, including six fifties.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid bounced back in the previous game against West Indies with two for 16 in four overs.

The leg-spinner has snared 16 wickets in the last nine T20Is at a strike rate of 13.25.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler has not fired up to his standards, but remains a top captaincy candidate.

The former England captain has over 4,400 runs in T20 cricket in India at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 148.

Brandon McMullen (SCO)

Brandon McMullen, who smashed 95 off 39 in the practice game, hammered 41* off 18 in the previous game against Italy.

He has 684 runs in T20 Internationals at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 148.

Phil Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt hammered 30 off 14 deliveries in the last game and is a top captaincy option.

He has accumulated 284 runs in the last nine games at an average of 35 while striking at 156.

Team for ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

England are the stronger side between the two on paper, but they have the tendency to be vulnerable against weaker sides. Despite that, they should come out on top in this game.

