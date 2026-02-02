GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Eliminator Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Eliminator between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.

The WPL 2026 has reached its business end with Gujarat Giants (GG W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) set to face off for a spot in the final. Here’s our GG W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for the Eliminator, to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants finished second in the league stage with 10 points, winning five and losing three. They secured the playoff berth with a win over Mumbai Indians in the last game. Ashleigh Gardner (46 off 28) and Georgia Wareham (44* off 26) powered them to 167. Wareham and Sophie Devine then bagged two scalps each.

Delhi Capitals needed to win their last group match against UP Warriorz, and they did it by five wickets. Marizanne Kapp took three for 30, while Shree Charani and Chinelle Henry bagged two wickets each to restrict the opponents to 122. Laura Wolvaardt (47 off 36) and Jemimah Rodrigues (34* off 18) steered them over the line.

GG W vs DC W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.

GG W vs DC W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Kotambi Stadium have provided good assistance for bowlers, and batting has not been easy. In 14 matches played here in the WPL, the average first innings score reads 155. The chasing team has won nine of these games, so expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

The weather is expected to be mainly clear with no threat of rain, with the temperature around 18 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Georgia Wareham (GG W)

Georgia Wareham was outstanding in the previous game, hitting 44 not out off 26 and picking up two wickets.

Her all-round skill set and batting position make her a good fantasy option.

Laura Wolvaardt (DC W)

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 241 runs in the season at an average of 40, while striking at 130.

She has hit one fifty and is coming off a 46-run knock.

Shree Charani (DC W)

Shree Charani has taken four for 31 and two for 22 in the last two matches.

The left-arm spinner has bagged 14 wickets in the season at an economy of 7.84.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)

Ash Gardner has scored 244 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 144 and has taken six wickets.

Gardner has 811 runs in the WPL with seven fifties and has snared 31 wickets.

Sophie Devine (GG W)

Sophie Devine has been sensational with her all-round skill set and remains a top captaincy option.

Devine has smashed 237 runs in the season at a strike rate of 152, while picking up 17 wickets.

Marizanne Kapp (DC W)

Marizanne Kapp hasn’t fired with the bat, but her all-round ability makes her a good captaincy pick.

Kapp has taken 10 wickets in the competition, including a three-for in the last game.

Team for GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals have a superior bowling attack, but Gujarat Giants have more firepower in the batting unit. Expect it to be a close contest with Gujarat Giants coming out on top.

