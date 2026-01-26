GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 17 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 17 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Match no.17 of the WPL 2026 will have Gujarat Giants (GG W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) going head to head. Here’s our GG W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for this clash to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

This could be an important game for the playoffs with both teams sitting on six points from six games. A win here could seal the spot for either of the teams.

Gujarat Giants ended their three-match losing streak in the last game with a 45-run victory over UP Warriorz. Sophie Devine scored a fifty to help the team reach 153. Rajeshwari Gayakwad then starred with 3 for 16 while Devine and Renuka Singh bagged two scalps each.

Delhi Capitals have found form at the right time, winning three games in the last four. They are coming off a seven-wicket victory over RCB. Nandani Sharma snared 3 for 26 while Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, and Chinelle Henry bagged two wickets each. Chasing 110, Laura Wolvaardt took them over the line with an unbeaten 42.

GG W vs DC W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

GG W vs DC W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Kotambi Stadium has produced bowling-friendly pitches with good assistance for pacers and spinners. The average batting first score here reads 153 after 10 WPL matches. Of those, eight games were won by the chasing team so expect the teams to look to bowl first.

The weather is expected to be clear with no threat of rain.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Shafali Verma (DC W)

Shafali Verma has made 165 runs in the tournament with one fifty, and has picked up three wickets.

She has 1,030 runs in the WPL at an average of 34 while striking at 155, including seven half centuries.

Beth Mooney (GG W)

Beth Mooney showed signs of form in the previous game with 38 runs, and remains a top fantasy option.

She has 655 runs in the WPL to her credit, averaging 33 at 131.

Nandani Sharma (DC W)

Nandani Sharma has been the find of the season, and is the leading wicket-taker.

The left-arm seamer has taken 13 wickets from just six games at a strike rate of 10.1.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)

Ashleigh Gardner has piled on 196 runs from six innings at an average of 32 and strike rate of 141.

The Australia all-rounder has 763 runs in the WPL at an average of 26 while claiming 29 wickets with the ball.

Sophie Devine (GG W)

Sophie Devine is coming off an excellent all-round performance, hitting a fifty and snaring 2 for 16.

Devine has smashed 199 runs in the season at a strike rate of 160 while picking up 11 wickets.

Marizanne Kapp (DC W)

Marizanne Kapp has found her rhythm, picking up six wickets in the last four games.

Kapp has 34 wickets in the league at an economy of 5.72 along with 407 runs at an average of 31.

Team for GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals have found form in recent games with multiple players stepping up. Gujarat Giants have a strong side on paper but the batting unit can be vulnerable.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.