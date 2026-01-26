GG W vs DC W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 17 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 17 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.
Match no.17 of the WPL 2026 will have Gujarat Giants (GG W) and Delhi Capitals (DC W) going head to head. Here’s our GG W vs DC W Dream11 prediction for this clash to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
This could be an important game for the playoffs with both teams sitting on six points from six games. A win here could seal the spot for either of the teams.
Gujarat Giants ended their three-match losing streak in the last game with a 45-run victory over UP Warriorz. Sophie Devine scored a fifty to help the team reach 153. Rajeshwari Gayakwad then starred with 3 for 16 while Devine and Renuka Singh bagged two scalps each.
Delhi Capitals have found form at the right time, winning three games in the last four. They are coming off a seven-wicket victory over RCB. Nandani Sharma snared 3 for 26 while Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, and Chinelle Henry bagged two wickets each. Chasing 110, Laura Wolvaardt took them over the line with an unbeaten 42.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.
Kotambi Stadium has produced bowling-friendly pitches with good assistance for pacers and spinners. The average batting first score here reads 153 after 10 WPL matches. Of those, eight games were won by the chasing team so expect the teams to look to bowl first.
The weather is expected to be clear with no threat of rain.
Shafali Verma (DC W)
Beth Mooney (GG W)
Nandani Sharma (DC W)
Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)
Sophie Devine (GG W)
Marizanne Kapp (DC W)
Delhi Capitals have found form in recent games with multiple players stepping up. Gujarat Giants have a strong side on paper but the batting unit can be vulnerable.
