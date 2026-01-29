GG W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 19 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 19 between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.
Match no.19 of the WPL 2026 will witness Gujarat Giants (GG W) and Mumbai Indians (MI W) taking on each other. Here’s our GG W vs MI W Dream11 prediction for this fixture, scheduled to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
It’s a crucial contest with both the teams in contention for the playoffs. Gujarat Giants have eight points but poor net run-rate means they need to win this game and not leave anything to change. They are coming off a thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals by three runs, where Sophie Devine defended seven off the final over.
Mumbai Indians have six points and must win this game to go through to the playoffs. In their previous match, they defeated RCB by 15 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt recorded the first ever century in the WPL to power the team to 199. They later survived a Richa Ghosh onslaught to end a three-match losing streak.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous (wk), Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranthi Reddy, Shabnim Ismail.
Kotambi Stadium has served pitches with decent assistance for bowlers. It has hosted 12 matches in the WPL with the average first innings score of 156. The chasing side won eight of these games so expect the teams to look to bowl first.
The weather is likely to be clear with no threat of rain and the temperature around 18 degrees Celsius.
Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)
Beth Mooney (GG W)
Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)
Sophie Devine (GG W)
Hayley Matthews (MI W)
On paper, Mumbai Indians have greater quality in their unit. They also dominate Gujarat Giants, winning eight out of eight games. MI will be favourites to win this encounter.
