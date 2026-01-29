GG W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 19 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 19 between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Match no.19 of the WPL 2026 will witness Gujarat Giants (GG W) and Mumbai Indians (MI W) taking on each other. Here’s our GG W vs MI W Dream11 prediction for this fixture, scheduled to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

It’s a crucial contest with both the teams in contention for the playoffs. Gujarat Giants have eight points but poor net run-rate means they need to win this game and not leave anything to change. They are coming off a thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals by three runs, where Sophie Devine defended seven off the final over.

Mumbai Indians have six points and must win this game to go through to the playoffs. In their previous match, they defeated RCB by 15 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt recorded the first ever century in the WPL to power the team to 199. They later survived a Richa Ghosh onslaught to end a three-match losing streak.

GG W vs MI W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous (wk), Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranthi Reddy, Shabnim Ismail.

GG W vs MI W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Kotambi Stadium has served pitches with decent assistance for bowlers. It has hosted 12 matches in the WPL with the average first innings score of 156. The chasing side won eight of these games so expect the teams to look to bowl first.

The weather is likely to be clear with no threat of rain and the temperature around 18 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for GG W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (GG W)

Ashleigh Gardner has made 198 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 138 and has taken five wickets.

The star all-rounder has 765 runs in the WPL at an average of 25 along with 30 wickets with the ball.

Beth Mooney (GG W)

Beth Mooney has made 38 and 58 runs in the last two games.

Mooney has 713 runs in the league at an average of 34 with six half centuries.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI W)

Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 260 runs in seven games in the season at a strike rate of 154.

She has piled on 1,111 runs in the WPL at an average of 43 while striking at 144.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for GG W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been incredible, hitting one century and three half centuries in six games while picking up seven scalps.

The all-rounder has amassed 1346 runs in the WPL at an average of 51 while striking at 145.

Sciver-Brunt also has 39 wickets to her credit.

Sophie Devine (GG W)

Sophie Devine picked up four wickets in the last game and her all-round skill set makes her top captaincy option.

Devine has hammered 212 runs in the season at a strike rate of 158, and has snared 15 wickets in just seven games.

Hayley Matthews (MI W)

Hayley Matthews returned to form in the previous outing, scoring 56 and picking up 3 for 10.

Matthews has accumulated 861 runs in the WPL with six fifties, and has claimed 46 wickets at an economy of 7.52.

Team for GG W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

GG W vs MI W Dream11 Prediction

On paper, Mumbai Indians have greater quality in their unit. They also dominate Gujarat Giants, winning eight out of eight games. MI will be favourites to win this encounter.

