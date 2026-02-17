IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 36 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 36 between India and Netherlands.
India (IND) will face Netherlands (NED) in their final Group A fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction for match no.36, to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Men in Blue have booked their spot in the Super 8s after winning three out of three games. On Sunday, they hammered Pakistan by 61 runs. Ishan Kishan was the difference between the two sides, blasting 77 off just 40 balls to power the side to 175. India’s bowlers did the rest, with four of them picking up two wickets each.
Netherlands have two points from three games and their chances of Super 8s will depend on other results. They suffered a 93-run defeat against the USA in the previous game. Chasing a big target of 197, none of their batters could touch the 25-run mark.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen.
The Ahmedabad venue produces some of the best pitches in the country for batting. This tournament, there has been some help for bowlers but the scores still remain high. The team batting first has posted 213, 187, and 175 in three games hosted here so far.
As for the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and warm with rain unlikely to pose any threat.
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Bas de Leede (NED)
Logan van Beek (NED)
Ishan Kishan (IND)
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
India are the strongest team in the tournament, and will be heavy favourites to beat the Dutch men. Only a massive slip-up by India can give the Netherlands a chance.
