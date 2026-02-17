IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 36 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 36 between India and Netherlands.

India (IND) will face Netherlands (NED) in their final Group A fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction for match no.36, to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue have booked their spot in the Super 8s after winning three out of three games. On Sunday, they hammered Pakistan by 61 runs. Ishan Kishan was the difference between the two sides, blasting 77 off just 40 balls to power the side to 175. India’s bowlers did the rest, with four of them picking up two wickets each.

Netherlands have two points from three games and their chances of Super 8s will depend on other results. They suffered a 93-run defeat against the USA in the previous game. Chasing a big target of 197, none of their batters could touch the 25-run mark.

India vs Netherlands Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen.

IND vs NED: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Ahmedabad venue produces some of the best pitches in the country for batting. This tournament, there has been some help for bowlers but the scores still remain high. The team batting first has posted 213, 187, and 175 in three games hosted here so far.

As for the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and warm with rain unlikely to pose any threat.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy bagged 3 for 7 against Namibia and followed it up with 2 for 17 versus Pakistan.

The mystery spinner has claimed 18 wickets in the last nine T20Is at an economy of 7.53.

Bas de Leede (NED)

Bas de Leede has taken five wickets and scored 125 runs in three games in the tournament.

He struck 72* off 48 versus Namibia, and his all-round skill set makes him a must pick.

Logan van Beek (NED)

Logan van Beek has taken 2 for 13 and 1 for 28 in the last two games.

The right-arm pacer has taken 19 wickets in the last 11 games at an economy of 7.14.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan (IND)

Ishan Kishan has smashed 61 off 24 and 77 off 40 in the last two games.

Kishan has piled on 373 runs in the last seven T20I innings at an incredible strike rate of 215.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya has picked up four wickets in the last two games, and struck 52 off 28 against Namibia.

He has been in superb form with both bat and ball, making him a top captaincy option.

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma has four ducks in four T20Is this year but has hammered 183 runs in the other three innings at 240 strike rate.

The left-hander has 1297 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 35 while striking at 193.

Team for IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction

India are the strongest team in the tournament, and will be heavy favourites to beat the Dutch men. Only a massive slip-up by India can give the Netherlands a chance.

