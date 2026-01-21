IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between India and New Zealand.

After the ODI series, which India lost 2-1 to New Zealand, attention now shifts to the five match T20I series. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I, to be played at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

India may not be in good form in ODIs, but they have been impressive in T20Is, winning every series since their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Recently, they beat South Africa 3-1. With the T20 World Cup 2026 set to be played at home, this will be their last series before the tournament, and they will be aiming to carry strong form into the event.

On the other hand, New Zealand have won only one of their last three T20I series. They beat West Indies 3-1 in the previous series but had earlier losses against England and Australia. However, after winning the ODI series against India despite missing several key players, they will head into this series with confidence. This will also be their final series before the T20 World Cup 2026.

IND vs NZ Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

India vs New Zealand: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Nagpur has supported both batters and bowlers, as it is not a high scoring venue. Out of the 13 T20Is played here, nine have been won by teams batting first, while four have been won by teams chasing.

The temperature is expected to be around 21–22°C, with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy finished 2025 as the highest wicket taker in international cricket with 81 wickets, including 35 in 21 T20Is.

In the recent T20I series against West Indies, he took 10 wickets in five matches.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy took 36 wickets in 20 T20Is across 18 innings in 2025.

In the T20I series against South Africa, he picked up 10 wickets in four innings.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 12 wickets in 10 T20Is against New Zealand.

In the series against South Africa, he picked up four wickets in three innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma finished 2025 with 859 runs in 21 matches at an average of 42.95 and a strike rate of 193.46.

He scored one century and five half centuries during the year.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya scored 142 runs in three innings in the T20I series against South Africa.

He also picked up three wickets with the ball.

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner scored 77 runs in three innings in the T20I series against West Indies and took five wickets in four innings.

He has taken 18 wickets against India in T20Is.

Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

India look stronger on paper and are in good form in T20Is. However, after New Zealand beat them in the ODI series, anything can happen. Still, India are expected to have the edge.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.