IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand.
India and New Zealand will be up against each other in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Check out our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this game as the visitors look to level the scoreline.
The Men in Blue clinched the series opener by four wickets. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls put on a 117-run stand before Daryl Mitchell hit 84 off 71 as New Zealand reached 300. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for the home side with two wickets for 40 runs.
Chasing the target, Virat Kohli scored a superb 93 off 91 before the team wobbled a bit. Harshit Rana (29) and KL Rahul (29*) eventually got them over the line. Kyle Jamieson snared four wickets for 41 runs in his 10 overs, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the hosts.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Mitch Hay (wk), Zak Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, and Adithya Ashok.
Niranjan Shah Stadium is a great venue for batters and doesn’t offer much assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score here after seven ODIs across men’s and women’s cricket stands at 332. India Women posted 435 in one game against Ireland.
As for the weather, it should be hazy with rain unlikely to be a threat. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
Rohit Sharma (IND)
Harshit Rana (IND)
Devon Conway (NZ)
Virat Kohli (IND)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Daryl Mitchell (NZ)
New Zealand pushed India in the previous game but could not get the win. The hosts remain the favourites as they have a stronger batting and bowling attack.
