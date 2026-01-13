IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand.

India and New Zealand will be up against each other in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Check out our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this game as the visitors look to level the scoreline.

The Men in Blue clinched the series opener by four wickets. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls put on a 117-run stand before Daryl Mitchell hit 84 off 71 as New Zealand reached 300. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for the home side with two wickets for 40 runs.

Chasing the target, Virat Kohli scored a superb 93 off 91 before the team wobbled a bit. Harshit Rana (29) and KL Rahul (29*) eventually got them over the line. Kyle Jamieson snared four wickets for 41 runs in his 10 overs, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the hosts.

IND vs NZ Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Mitch Hay (wk), Zak Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, and Adithya Ashok.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Niranjan Shah Stadium is a great venue for batters and doesn’t offer much assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score here after seven ODIs across men’s and women’s cricket stands at 332. India Women posted 435 in one game against Ireland.

As for the weather, it should be hazy with rain unlikely to be a threat. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma has been in decent form, recently hammering 155 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

He has struck 493 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 94.

Harshit Rana (IND)

Harshit Rana picked up two wickets in the last game and scored 29 runs.

He has taken 22 wickets from just 12 ODIs so far at a strike rate of 25.09.

Devon Conway (NZ)

Devon Conway carried his good form into this series with a fifty in the first game.

He has amassed 1,671 runs in the ODI format at an average of 45 with five centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli has been in incredible form, smashing three hundreds and three fifties in the last six List A games, including 93 in the last outing.

He has accumulated 665 runs in the last 11 ODIs at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 100.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill returned to action with a fifty in the series opener.

He boasts of an outstanding record in ODIs, with over 2,800 runs at an average of 56.

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

Daryl Mitchell has scored 119 and 83 in his last two ODIs, and has an average of 53 in the format.

In the last eight games, Mitchell has made 518 runs at an average of 86 and a strike rate of 92.

Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand pushed India in the previous game but could not get the win. The hosts remain the favourites as they have a stronger batting and bowling attack.

