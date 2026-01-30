IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 5th T20I between India and New Zealand.

With the series scoreline in favour of India (IND) by 3-1, they will host New Zealand (NZ) in the fifth and final T20I on Saturday night. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this match. It will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Suryakumar Yadav’s men secured the series with the first three games, but New Zealand managed to win one at Visakhapatnam by 50 runs. Tim Seifert produced a blistering knock of 62 off 36, and Daryl Mitchell smashed 39 not out in 18 balls to power the side to 215.

Matt Henry then dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck, and India lost half the lineup for 82. Shivam Dube fought with a brutal 65 off 23 balls, but had no support from the other end. Mitch Santner was outstanding for the visitors, picking up three for 26 in four overs.

India vs New Zealand Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Nessham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Ish Sodhi.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Greenfield International Stadium has hosted four T20 internationals. The last fixture against Australia witnessed over 420 runs, with India hammering 235 while batting first. So expect a good surface for this game.

As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy, but with only a 6% chance of precipitation, rain shouldn’t be an issue.

Top Player Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert was superb in the previous game, hitting 62 off 36 deliveries.

Seifert had a decent BBL season recently, where he hammered a century and a half-century.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy has bagged five wickets in the series, including two in the previous outing.

The right-arm pacer has 58 wickets from 40 innings in T20Is at an economy of 7.62.

Ishan Kishan (IND)

Ishan Kishan missed the previous game due to a niggle, but should play here.

He has smashed one century and two half-centuries in the last six T20s, including a 32-ball 76 in the second game of the series.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma has had two ducks in the series, but he has also blasted 84 off 35 and 68 off 20 in the other two games.

The destructive opener has amassed 1,267 runs in T20I cricket at an incredible strike rate of 195 while averaging 37.

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav has shown good form recently, hitting 32, 82*, and 57* in the series.

SKY has over 2,900 runs in T20Is at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 165, including four hundreds and 23 fifties.

Finn Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen is coming off an excellent season in the BBL and will be a good captaincy option.

He amassed 466 runs in the BBL edition, averaging 42 at a strike rate of 184.

Team for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

India have won nine of the last 14 T20Is against New Zealand, and will head into this game as favourites. The hosts are experimenting for the T20 World Cup 2026, but they have enough quality in both departments.

