IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 5th T20I between India and New Zealand.
With the series scoreline in favour of India (IND) by 3-1, they will host New Zealand (NZ) in the fifth and final T20I on Saturday night. Here is our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for this match. It will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
Suryakumar Yadav’s men secured the series with the first three games, but New Zealand managed to win one at Visakhapatnam by 50 runs. Tim Seifert produced a blistering knock of 62 off 36, and Daryl Mitchell smashed 39 not out in 18 balls to power the side to 215.
Matt Henry then dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck, and India lost half the lineup for 82. Shivam Dube fought with a brutal 65 off 23 balls, but had no support from the other end. Mitch Santner was outstanding for the visitors, picking up three for 26 in four overs.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Nessham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Ish Sodhi.
Greenfield International Stadium has hosted four T20 internationals. The last fixture against Australia witnessed over 420 runs, with India hammering 235 while batting first. So expect a good surface for this game.
As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy, but with only a 6% chance of precipitation, rain shouldn’t be an issue.
Tim Seifert (NZ)
Jacob Duffy (NZ)
Ishan Kishan (IND)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Suryakumar Yadav (IND)
Finn Allen (NZ)
India have won nine of the last 14 T20Is against New Zealand, and will head into this game as favourites. The hosts are experimenting for the T20 World Cup 2026, but they have enough quality in both departments.
