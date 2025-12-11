IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between India and South Africa.

India decimated South Africa in the first T20I to go 1-0 up in a five-match series. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the second T20 international. The match will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

On a pitch that looked very tricky to bat on, India registered a huge victory by 101 runs in the series opener. The hosts were in a spot of bother with only 78 for 4 on the board in 11.4 overs. Hardik Pandya then provided a much needed boost with a stunning 59 off 28 deliveries.

Chasing 176, the Proteas batters just could not get going and were eventually bowled out for just 74. Four of India’s bowlers took two wickets each to seal a dominant win.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is a venue where pitches are generally balanced with something for the bowlers. The average first innings score here reads 169 after 11 games.

As for the weather, it is expected to be hazy and cool. Expect the temperature to be around 11 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy took 2 for 19 in three overs in the first game and remains a threat to South Africa.

He has taken 12 wickets in the previous eight T20Is at an economy of 7.02.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel made 23 runs in the previous game and picked up 2 for 7 in two overs.

His batting position in the middle order and bowling value makes his a must pick.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram recently hit 110 off 98 balls in the second ODI against India, and has been in good form.

He has scored 899 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 33 and strike rate of 144, including eight fifties.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma has recently blasted 148 and two fifties in the SMAT 2025.

The left-hand batter has 395 runs in the last 10 T20I matches at an average of 44 while striking at 175.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya made a fantastic return to the Indian side, hitting 59* off 28 and picking up a wicket.

Given his batting form and all-round value, he is a top captaincy option.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen has been in good form with both bat and ball, and can be a good captaincy pick.

Jansen has snared 39 wickets in T20s this year at an economy of 8.37 while averaging 18 with the bat.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

India showed why they are such a force in T20Is despite having middle order issues. Their full strength bowling attack is just exceptional for these conditions. Expect the home side to win the second match as well.

