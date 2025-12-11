IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between India and South Africa.
India decimated South Africa in the first T20I to go 1-0 up in a five-match series. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the second T20 international. The match will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.
On a pitch that looked very tricky to bat on, India registered a huge victory by 101 runs in the series opener. The hosts were in a spot of bother with only 78 for 4 on the board in 11.4 overs. Hardik Pandya then provided a much needed boost with a stunning 59 off 28 deliveries.
Chasing 176, the Proteas batters just could not get going and were eventually bowled out for just 74. Four of India’s bowlers took two wickets each to seal a dominant win.
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is a venue where pitches are generally balanced with something for the bowlers. The average first innings score here reads 169 after 11 games.
As for the weather, it is expected to be hazy and cool. Expect the temperature to be around 11 degrees Celsius.
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Axar Patel (IND)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Marco Jansen (SA)
India showed why they are such a force in T20Is despite having middle order issues. Their full strength bowling attack is just exceptional for these conditions. Expect the home side to win the second match as well.
