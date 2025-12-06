IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI.
India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check out our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this decider.
After India won the first ODI by 17 runs, the visitors bounced back with a four-wicket victory. Virat Kohli registered his second consecutive century while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden hundred to pile on 358 on the board.
Chasing the target, Aiden Markram hit a terrific century to put his team on top. Matthew Breetzke scored another fifty while Dewald Brevis struck 54 off 34. Corbin Bosch took them over the line with an unbeaten 29 off 15.
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, and Lungi Ngidi.
The pitches at the Visakhapatnam venue have generally been on the flatter side, and that should be the case in this game as well. It has hosted 10 ODIs with an average first innings score of 277. Six of those matches were won by the chasing side, which suggests batting second is a no-brainer.
The weather is expected to be hazy in the afternoon. There could be some clouds, but rain should not be an issue. The temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.
Rohit Sharma (IND)
Matthew Breetzke (SA)
Arshdeep Singh (IND)
Virat Kohli (IND)
Marco Jansen (SA)
Aiden Markram (SA)
South Africa have been pretty close to India, but the hosts will still hold an advantage. In home conditions, India have a stronger line-up. Expect them to win the decider.
