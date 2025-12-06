IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI.

India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Check out our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this decider.

After India won the first ODI by 17 runs, the visitors bounced back with a four-wicket victory. Virat Kohli registered his second consecutive century while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden hundred to pile on 358 on the board.

Chasing the target, Aiden Markram hit a terrific century to put his team on top. Matthew Breetzke scored another fifty while Dewald Brevis struck 54 off 34. Corbin Bosch took them over the line with an unbeaten 29 off 15.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, and Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the Visakhapatnam venue have generally been on the flatter side, and that should be the case in this game as well. It has hosted 10 ODIs with an average first innings score of 277. Six of those matches were won by the chasing side, which suggests batting second is a no-brainer.

The weather is expected to be hazy in the afternoon. There could be some clouds, but rain should not be an issue. The temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma has amassed 453 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 96.

Rohit has made 73, 121*, and 57 in three of the last four innings.

Matthew Breetzke (SA)

Matthew Breetzke struck 72 runs in the series opener and followed it up with a 68-run knock.

He has piled on 682 runs in 11 matches to start his ODI career, averaging 68 and striking at 95.

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Arshdeep Singh has picked up two wickets in each of the first two games.

The left-arm pacer has 21 wickets in ODI cricket from 13 appearances at an economy of 5.36.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli smashed 135 off 120 deliveries in the first game and backed it up with another century.

He has scored 529 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of nearly 66 while striking at 92.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen has bagged four wickets in the series and blasted a 39-ball 70 in the opening game.

The star all-rounder has 49 wickets in ODI cricket from 30 matches, while averaging 24 with the bat.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram was outstanding in the previous game, hitting 110 off 98 deliveries.

He has over 2,700 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 37 with four hundreds and 14 fifties.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa have been pretty close to India, but the hosts will still hold an advantage. In home conditions, India have a stronger line-up. Expect them to win the decider.

