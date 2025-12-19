IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 5th T20I between India and South Africa.

With the scoreline 2-1 in favour, the hosts will take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this clash.

The fourth T20I in Lucknow ended in frustration as the hazardous conditions did not allow any action. Earlier in the series, India won the first game by 101 runs while the Proteas took the second by 51 runs. The hosts bounced back to win the third encounter by seven wickets.

India bowled out the visitors for 117, with Arshdeep Singh taking 2 for 13 and Varun Chakravarthy bagged 2 for 11 in his quota. Aiden Markram was the top scorer for South Africa with 61 off 46. Later, Abhishek Sharma smashed 35 off 18 balls as the home side chased down with ease.

IND vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Oliver Baartman, Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The venue in Ahmedabad usually serves flat pitches with plenty of runs on offer. The average first innings score here in T20 cricket stands at 179 after 51 games, which highlights the good batting conditions.

As for the weather, it is expected to be clear with the temperature hovering at around 20 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy has been outstanding in this series, claiming six wickets, including 2 for 11 in the last innings.

The mystery spinner has bagged 14 wickets in the previous eight games at an economy of 6.52.

Tilak Varma (IND)

Tilak Varma has scored 266 runs in the last nine T20Is at an average of 53.

His strike rate hasn’t been great at times but his batting position makes him a good fantasy pick.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock was magnificent in the second game of the series, where he hammered 90 off 46 balls.

He has a solid record against India, with 442 runs at an average of 40 and strike rate of 145.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma was superb in the third game, hitting 35 off 18 balls in difficult conditions.

The left-hand opening batter has scored 413 runs in the last 11 innings at a strike rate of 175 while averaging 37.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya hit 59* off 28 in the series opener and has snared two wickets in the series.

With his all-round skill set, he is a top pick for this match.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram made 61 off 46 in tough conditions in the third game, and should enjoy batting-friendly pitch here.

He has scored 989 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 33 and strike rate of 141.

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

India will be favourites to win this game as they have a better bowling attack for these conditions. Both teams have struggling batting line-ups but the home side edges in overall quality.

