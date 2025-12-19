IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 5th T20I between India and South Africa.
With the scoreline 2-1 in favour, the hosts will take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this clash.
The fourth T20I in Lucknow ended in frustration as the hazardous conditions did not allow any action. Earlier in the series, India won the first game by 101 runs while the Proteas took the second by 51 runs. The hosts bounced back to win the third encounter by seven wickets.
India bowled out the visitors for 117, with Arshdeep Singh taking 2 for 13 and Varun Chakravarthy bagged 2 for 11 in his quota. Aiden Markram was the top scorer for South Africa with 61 off 46. Later, Abhishek Sharma smashed 35 off 18 balls as the home side chased down with ease.
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Oliver Baartman, Lungi Ngidi.
The venue in Ahmedabad usually serves flat pitches with plenty of runs on offer. The average first innings score here in T20 cricket stands at 179 after 51 games, which highlights the good batting conditions.
As for the weather, it is expected to be clear with the temperature hovering at around 20 degrees Celsius.
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Tilak Varma (IND)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Aiden Markram (SA)
India will be favourites to win this game as they have a better bowling attack for these conditions. Both teams have struggling batting line-ups but the home side edges in overall quality.
