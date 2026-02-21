IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 43 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 43 between India and South Africa.
The reigning champions India (IND) and the runners-up of the previous edition South Africa (SA) will lock horns in match no.43 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this Group 1 fixture of the Super 8s, to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Men in Blue topped Group A with four wins in four games. They faced Netherlands in the previous match at this venue, coming out on top 17 runs. Shivam Dube blasted 66 off 31 to power them to 193 from a tricky situation. Varun Chakravarthy then snared 3 for 14 in his three overs.
The Proteas finished at the top of Group D, winning all four games. They beat the UAE in the previous game by six wickets. Corbin Bosch took 3 for 12 in four overs to restrict the opponents to 122. The batting unit didn’t sweat much as they completed the chase with 40 balls to spare.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
The Ahmedabad venue is known for batting-friendly pitches. There is generally not much assistance for bowlers with high-scoring games being a norm. Four games have been hosted here this tournament, with the team batting first scoring 213, 187, 175, and 193.
As for the forecast, the weather is likely to be clear and warm with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 30 degrees Celsius.
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Ishan Kishan (IND)
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Aiden Markram (SA)
India have beaten South Africa in three of the last four encounters. They boast of a stronger side with all bases covered. The Proteas have the resources to beat India but they will need to be at their very best.
