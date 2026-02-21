IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 43 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 43 between India and South Africa.

The reigning champions India (IND) and the runners-up of the previous edition South Africa (SA) will lock horns in match no.43 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here is our IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this Group 1 fixture of the Super 8s, to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue topped Group A with four wins in four games. They faced Netherlands in the previous match at this venue, coming out on top 17 runs. Shivam Dube blasted 66 off 31 to power them to 193 from a tricky situation. Varun Chakravarthy then snared 3 for 14 in his three overs.

The Proteas finished at the top of Group D, winning all four games. They beat the UAE in the previous game by six wickets. Corbin Bosch took 3 for 12 in four overs to restrict the opponents to 122. The batting unit didn’t sweat much as they completed the chase with 40 balls to spare.

India vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Ahmedabad venue is known for batting-friendly pitches. There is generally not much assistance for bowlers with high-scoring games being a norm. Four games have been hosted here this tournament, with the team batting first scoring 213, 187, 175, and 193.

As for the forecast, the weather is likely to be clear and warm with no threat of rain. The temperature should be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy bagged 3 for 7, 2 for 17, and 3 for 14 in the last three matches.

The premier India spinner has taken 21 wickets in the last 10 T20Is at an economy of 7.40.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock has been in terrific form, and has hit a fifty in the competition.

The left-hand batter has accumulated 417 runs in the previous nine innings at an average of 47 while striking at 173.

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma has five ducks in the last eight innings but his ability to take the game away makes him a must pick.

He has piled on 1297 runs in T20 internationals at a strike rate of 193 while averaging 34.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan (IND)

Ishan Kishan has been in great form, and has hammered 61 off 24 and 77 off 40 in two of the games in the tournament.

Kishan has amassed 391 runs in the last eight T20I innings at a strike rate of 217 while averaging 49.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya has claimed five wickets in the last three games, and has hit 52 and 30 in two of those.

Given his all-round skill set and form, he remains a top captaincy option.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram has registered two fifties in the tournament and remains a top captaincy option.

The Proteas skipper has made 377 runs in the last 10 T20 internationals at an average of 47 while striking at 161.

ALSO READ:

Team for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

India have beaten South Africa in three of the last four encounters. They boast of a stronger side with all bases covered. The Proteas have the resources to beat India but they will need to be at their very best.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.