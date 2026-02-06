IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 3 between India and the USA.
The defending champions India (IND) will kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a clash against the United States of America (USA). Here is our IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction for Match No.3 of the tournament, to be hosted at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be gunning for their second T20 title in a row. They have been in incredible form and haven’t lost a single series under SKY’s captaincy. Recently, they hammered New Zealand in a five-match series by 4-1.
The USA will be making their second appearance at the T20 World Cup. In the last edition, they reached the Super 8 after a historic victory over Pakistan. In April 2025, they won the North America T20 Cup by beating Canada in the final. Monank Patel will lead this side as they look to cause more upsets.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.
USA: Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Harmeet Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, and Mohammad Mohsin.
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is one of the best venues in the country. Seamers can find new ball assistance, but batters usually dominate the proceedings for the most part. The average first innings score in the last seven T20s played here reads 175.
As for the weather, it is expected to be clear with no chance of precipitation. The temperature should range around 26 degrees Celsius in the evening.
Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
Monank Patel (USA)
Varun Chakravarthy (IND)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Suryakumar Yadav (IND)
Ishan Kishan (IND)
ALSO READ:
India are in great form and are a significantly stronger side than the USA. The hosts have the batting firepower as well as a potent bowling attack. Expect India to come out on top.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.