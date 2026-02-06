IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 3 between India and the USA.

The defending champions India (IND) will kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a clash against the United States of America (USA). Here is our IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction for Match No.3 of the tournament, to be hosted at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be gunning for their second T20 title in a row. They have been in incredible form and haven’t lost a single series under SKY’s captaincy. Recently, they hammered New Zealand in a five-match series by 4-1.

The USA will be making their second appearance at the T20 World Cup. In the last edition, they reached the Super 8 after a historic victory over Pakistan. In April 2025, they won the North America T20 Cup by beating Canada in the final. Monank Patel will lead this side as they look to cause more upsets.

India vs USA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.

USA: Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Harmeet Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, and Mohammad Mohsin.

IND vs USA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is one of the best venues in the country. Seamers can find new ball assistance, but batters usually dominate the proceedings for the most part. The average first innings score in the last seven T20s played here reads 175.

As for the weather, it is expected to be clear with no chance of precipitation. The temperature should range around 26 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Top Player Picks for IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah had a tough time in the NZ series, but he remains a must-pick.

On a pacy pitch, the best seamer in the world will pose a huge threat, especially against a weak batting unit.

Monank Patel (USA)

The USA skipper has the experience of playing against top players.

He has scored 367 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 160.

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy is India’s premier spinner and will be a top pick.

The mystery spinner has taken 14 wickets in the last seven T20Is at a strike rate of 11.75.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma was magnificent in the recent New Zealand series, where he hammered 84 off 35 and 68 off 20 in two of the games.

The opening batter has piled on 1,297 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 194, while averaging 37.

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav returned to form with scores of 32, 82*, 57* and 63 in the recent series against NZ.

SKY has amassed over 3,000 runs in T20I cricket at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 165, including four hundreds and 24 fifties.

Ishan Kishan (IND)

Ishan Kishan was terrific versus NZ and might have sealed his spot in the playing XI.

Kishan blasted 76 off 32 in the second game of the series and capped it off with 103 off 43 in the final game.

Team for IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction

IND vs USA Dream11 Prediction

India are in great form and are a significantly stronger side than the USA. The hosts have the batting firepower as well as a potent bowling attack. Expect India to come out on top.

