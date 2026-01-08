MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 1 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League begins with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI-W) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W). Here’s our MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction for the WPL 2026 opener, to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians have managed to bring back most of their title-winning squad after the mega auction. They will have largely a similar playing XI to last year’s final, where they defeated Delhi Capitals to win the second title. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team.
RCB, who finished fourth in the previous season, will have several new faces on their side. Smriti Mandhana remains as the skipper, but Ellyse Perry pulling out comes as a big blow. Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, and Georgia Voll are among the new faces.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, and Shabnim Ismail.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Grace Harris, Sayali Satghare, Pooja Vastrakar, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, and Lauren Bell.
The pitches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy have generally been pretty good for batting. In 11 WPL matches played at this venue, the average first innings score stands at 148. Expect a good pitch for this game.
The weather could be partly cloudy, but rain should not be a concern.
Richa Ghosh (RCB-W)
Amelia Kerr (MI-W)
Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W)
Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W)
Hayley Matthews (MI-W)
Mumbai Indians have a top-quality bowling attack and should do well against the RCB unit. Without Ellyse Perry, RCB are weakened, but do have a strong middle order. Expect MI-W to win this match.
