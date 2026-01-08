MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2026: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 1 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League begins with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI-W) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W). Here’s our MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction for the WPL 2026 opener, to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have managed to bring back most of their title-winning squad after the mega auction. They will have largely a similar playing XI to last year’s final, where they defeated Delhi Capitals to win the second title. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team.

RCB, who finished fourth in the previous season, will have several new faces on their side. Smriti Mandhana remains as the skipper, but Ellyse Perry pulling out comes as a big blow. Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, and Georgia Voll are among the new faces.

MI-W vs RCB-W Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, and Shabnim Ismail.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Grace Harris, Sayali Satghare, Pooja Vastrakar, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, and Lauren Bell.

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy have generally been pretty good for batting. In 11 WPL matches played at this venue, the average first innings score stands at 148. Expect a good pitch for this game.

The weather could be partly cloudy, but rain should not be a concern.

Top Player Picks for MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Richa Ghosh (RCB-W)

Richa Ghosh will be key for RCB in the middle order and is top fantasy option.

She has 654 runs in the WPL, averaging over 34 at a phenomenal strike rate of 150.

Amelia Kerr (MI-W)

Amelia Kerr has been exceptional with the ball in the WPL, picking up 40 wickets at an economy of 7.64.

The all-rounder also has 427 runs to her name at an average of 24.

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W)

Harmanpreet Kaur has been a key figure for MI with the bat, scoring 851 runs at 41 average and 143 strike rate.

She has smashed eight fifties in the league.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been a proven performer and her all-round skill set makes her top captaincy pick.

She has over 1,000 runs in the league at an average of 46 while striking at 142.

She has also taken 32 wickets at an economy of 7.66.

Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W)

Smriti Mandhana doesn’t have a great record in the WPL but remains a top pick due to her form.

She recently hit 80 off 48 deliveries in her last game versus Sri Lanka.

Hayley Matthews (MI-W)

Hayley Matthews opens the innings and is a reliable four-over bowler, making her a solid captaincy option.

She has 41 wickets in the league at an economy of 7.24 while scoring 758 runs at an average of 27.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have a top-quality bowling attack and should do well against the RCB unit. Without Ellyse Perry, RCB are weakened, but do have a strong middle order. Expect MI-W to win this match.

