MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for SA20 2026 Match 1 between MI Cape Town and Durban's Super Giants.
The SA20 2026 is set to kick off with the reigning champions MI Cape Town taking on Durban’s Super Giants. Here’s our MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction for the clash to be played at Newlands, Cape Town.
MI Cape Town won their maiden title in the SA20 last year under the leadership of Rashid Khan. Following the mega auction, they have managed to keep their core intact, barring Dewald Brevis. They have added Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult to the side, among others.
After finishing at the bottom of the table in the previous edition, Durban’s Super Giants opted for a major overhaul for this season. They have brought in Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram, and Sunil Narine into the fold.
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, Tom Moores, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, and Trent Boult.
Durban’s Super Giants: Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Kane Williamson, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Bedingham, Evan Jones, Simon Harmer, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, and Kwena Maphaka.
Newlands in Cape Town usually serves balanced pitches with assistance for bowlers as well. The average first innings score here in the last two SA20 seasons reads 161. Batting second is a better option at the venue, with the chasing side winning 59% of the matches.
The weather is expected to be cloud,y but rain should not be an issue.
READ MORE:
Aiden Markram (DSG)
Ryan Rickelton (MICT)
Heinrich Klaasen (DSG)
Jos Buttler (DSG)
Nicholas Pooran (MICT)
George Linde (MICT)
MI Cape Town are the defending champions, but they have a weak batting unit. Durban’s Super Giants, on the other hand, have a formidable batting line-up. Expect DSG to come out on top.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.