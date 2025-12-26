MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2026: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for SA20 2026 Match 1 between MI Cape Town and Durban's Super Giants.

The SA20 2026 is set to kick off with the reigning champions MI Cape Town taking on Durban’s Super Giants. Here’s our MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction for the clash to be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

MI Cape Town won their maiden title in the SA20 last year under the leadership of Rashid Khan. Following the mega auction, they have managed to keep their core intact, barring Dewald Brevis. They have added Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult to the side, among others.

After finishing at the bottom of the table in the previous edition, Durban’s Super Giants opted for a major overhaul for this season. They have brought in Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram, and Sunil Narine into the fold.

MICT vs DSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, Tom Moores, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, and Trent Boult.

Durban’s Super Giants: Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Kane Williamson, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Bedingham, Evan Jones, Simon Harmer, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, and Kwena Maphaka.

MICT vs DSG SA20 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Newlands in Cape Town usually serves balanced pitches with assistance for bowlers as well. The average first innings score here in the last two SA20 seasons reads 161. Batting second is a better option at the venue, with the chasing side winning 59% of the matches.

The weather is expected to be cloud,y but rain should not be an issue.

Top Player Picks for MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (DSG)

Aiden Markram has a terrific record in the SA20 and offers value with bat and ball.

He has 967 runs in the league at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 131 while picking up 17 wickets at an economy of 6.87.

Ryan Rickelton (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton hasn’t been in good form, but has an outstanding record in the SA20.

He has amassed 1,012 runs at an average of 44 while striking at 162, including eight fifties.

Heinrich Klaasen (DSG)

Heinrich Klaasen hit back-to-back fifties in the last two games in the CSA T20 Challenge.

He has smashed 1,008 runs in the SA20 at an incredible strike rate of 173 while averaging 42.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (DSG)

Jos Buttler is amongst the best players in the world and averages 40 at a strike rate of 138 in the SA20.

This year, he has amassed over 1,500 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 41 while striking at 156, including 14 half-centuries.

Nicholas Pooran (MICT)

Nicholas Pooran has been in good form, scoring 48*, 40*, and 68*in three of the last five innings.

Pooran has made over 1,800 runs in the shorter format this year, averaging 41 at a strike rate of 148.

George Linde (MICT)

Left-arm spinner George Linde could play a key role in this game against a RHB-heavy batting unit.

Linde offers great value with the bat and ball, making him a good captaincy candidate.

Team for MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town are the defending champions, but they have a weak batting unit. Durban’s Super Giants, on the other hand, have a formidable batting line-up. Expect DSG to come out on top.

