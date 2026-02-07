NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 4 between New Zealand and Afghanistan.
Match No.4 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will witness New Zealand (NZ) take on Afghanistan (AFG) in a Group D fixture. Check out our NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction for this game to be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.
New Zealand are still searching for their maiden title and will be gunning for it under captain Mitch Santner. The Black Caps took on India recently and lost 4-1. They have to do better than that to go deep in the tournament.
Afghanistan, who reached the semifinals in the previous edition, will be hoping to repeat the feat in helpful conditions. They recently faced the West Indies in a three-match series, winning it 2-1. Rashid Khan will lead the team in this tournament.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
The Chepauk is a venue that has historically favoured spinners with gripping surfaces. The average first innings score here in the last two years is around 161. This will be a fresh pitch at the start of the tournament, so we can expect it to offer more runs.
The weather should be mainly clear with no threat of rain, and the temperature should be around 28 degrees Celsius.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)
Jacob Duffy (NZ)
Rashid Khan (AFG)
Finn Allen (NZ)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)
New Zealand are a much stronger side on paper, and will be the favourites to win. Afghanistan do have an excellent spin attack, but they lack the batting firepower. Expect NZ to come out victorious.
