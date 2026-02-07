NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 4 between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Match No.4 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will witness New Zealand (NZ) take on Afghanistan (AFG) in a Group D fixture. Check out our NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction for this game to be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

New Zealand are still searching for their maiden title and will be gunning for it under captain Mitch Santner. The Black Caps took on India recently and lost 4-1. They have to do better than that to go deep in the tournament.

Afghanistan, who reached the semifinals in the previous edition, will be hoping to repeat the feat in helpful conditions. They recently faced the West Indies in a three-match series, winning it 2-1. Rashid Khan will lead the team in this tournament.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

NZ vs AFG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Chepauk is a venue that has historically favoured spinners with gripping surfaces. The average first innings score here in the last two years is around 161. This will be a fresh pitch at the start of the tournament, so we can expect it to offer more runs.

The weather should be mainly clear with no threat of rain, and the temperature should be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman could be a big threat against New Zealand at the Chepauk.

He has taken 16 wickets in the last eight T20Is at an economy of 6.19.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy has been the best pacer for New Zealand in the last couple of years.

The right-arm seamer has bagged 16 wickets in the last 10 games at a strike rate of 13.37.

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan has taken 14 wickets in his last eight T20Is while conceding at just 4.59 rpo.

The leg-spinner took 4 for 17 against New Zealand the last time they met in the T20 World Cup.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Finn Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen has been in incredible form, recently hammering 80 off 38 deliveries versus India.

He amassed 466 runs in the BBL at an average of 42 while striking at 184. However, his weakness against spin makes him a risky choice against this opponent and at this venue.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert recently smashed 62 off 36 against India and 66* off 31 in a practice game against the USA.

He has been in pretty good touch and will be a good captaincy option.

Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

Ibrahim Zadran has been prolific, accumulating 366 runs in his last nine T20Is at an average of 52.

He has registered four half-centuries in the last six T20Is.

ALSO READ:

Team for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand are a much stronger side on paper, and will be the favourites to win. Afghanistan do have an excellent spin attack, but they lack the batting firepower. Expect NZ to come out victorious.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.