NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Final between India and New Zealand.

It all comes down to New Zealand (NZ) and India (IND) as the two teams fight for the title in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final. Here is our NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction for this all-important clash, to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue will be looking to win their second consecutive and third overall title. They reached the final by beating England in a high-scoring thriller by seven runs. Sanju Samson (89 off 42) and Ishan Kishan (38 off 19) played blinders to power the team to 253. Jasprit Bumrah was the difference with his 1 for 33 in four overs.

The Black Caps hammered South Africa by nine wickets and will be aiming for their maiden trophy. Chasing 170, Tim Seifert hit 58 off 33 while Finn Allen went on to deliver a blistering century off just 33 balls.

New Zealand vs India Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

NZ vs IND: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Ahmedabad venue for this game is set to be a mixed soil one. There should be good bounce on offer, and spinners will not get much assistance. The average batting first score at the venue this year stands at 188.

As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and warm with rain not being a threat. Expect the temperature to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya has made key contributions and remains a must pick for his all-round ability.

He has made 199 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 163 while picking up eight wickets.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has been solid for New Zealand in the ongoing tournament.

He has 274 runs from eight games in the World Cup, averaging 45 at a strike rate of 163.

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

Rachin Ravindra has made a good impact with his all-round skill set in this World Cup.

He has taken 11 wickets with his left-arm spin, and has scored 128 runs with one half century.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (IND)

Sanju Samson hammered 97 not out in 50 balls against West Indies and followed it up with 89 off 42 versus England.

He has three centuries and eight half-centuries in T20Is, and is in incredible form.

Finn Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen is coming off a stunning century and will be a good captaincy option despite spin threat from India.

Allen has made 369 runs in the previous nine games at an average of 61 and strike rate of 201.

Ishan Kishan (IND)

Ishan Kishan has been in the form of his life, and has smashed one century and two half-centuries in the last nine games.

He has amassed 366 runs in these games at an average of 41 while striking at 201.

Team for NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India will head into the final as favourites as they have stronger batting and bowling attacks. New Zealand have multiple weaknesses that could be exploited by the home side. Expect India to come out on top in the final.

