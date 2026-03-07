NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Final between India and New Zealand.
It all comes down to New Zealand (NZ) and India (IND) as the two teams fight for the title in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final. Here is our NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction for this all-important clash, to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Men in Blue will be looking to win their second consecutive and third overall title. They reached the final by beating England in a high-scoring thriller by seven runs. Sanju Samson (89 off 42) and Ishan Kishan (38 off 19) played blinders to power the team to 253. Jasprit Bumrah was the difference with his 1 for 33 in four overs.
The Black Caps hammered South Africa by nine wickets and will be aiming for their maiden trophy. Chasing 170, Tim Seifert hit 58 off 33 while Finn Allen went on to deliver a blistering century off just 33 balls.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.
The pitch at the Ahmedabad venue for this game is set to be a mixed soil one. There should be good bounce on offer, and spinners will not get much assistance. The average batting first score at the venue this year stands at 188.
As per the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and warm with rain not being a threat. Expect the temperature to be around 29 degrees Celsius.
Hardik Pandya (IND)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
Sanju Samson (IND)
Finn Allen (NZ)
Ishan Kishan (IND)
India will head into the final as favourites as they have stronger batting and bowling attacks. New Zealand have multiple weaknesses that could be exploited by the home side. Expect India to come out on top in the final.
