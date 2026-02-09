NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 between United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.

New Zealand (NZ) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will square off in match no.11 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s our NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction for this Group D fixture, to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

The Black Caps kicked off their campaign with a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Chasing a target of 183, they lost a couple of early wickets. But Tim Seifert struck 65 off 42 while Glenn Phillips supported with 42 off 25 balls. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner finished the game off with 13 balls to spare.

The United Arab Emirates are entering their third T20 World Cup, having been knocked out in the first round on both occasions. They qualified for this event after finishing third in the Asia-EAP Qualifier Super Six. They will be led by Muhammad Waseem in this competition.

New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (w), Sohaib Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

NZ vs UAE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Chepauk is known for slower pitches with good assistance for spinners. Batting here can be a difficult task as the pitch wears down. The average first innings score here in the last two years stands at 162.

As per the forecast, the weather is likely to be clear with no signs of rain disrupting the game. The temperature should hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Mitch Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner went wicketless in the previous game but remains a key figure in this game.

He has taken 135 wickets in T20Is at an economy of 7.25 while averaging nearly 20 with the bat.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy has been a prolific wicket-taker for New Zealand in the last couple of years.

The right-arm seamer has snared 16 wickets in the last 11 games at a strike rate of 13.67.

Alishan Sharafu (UAE)

Alishan Sharafu has hammered 349 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 39 while striking at 137.

Overall, he has registered 13 half centuries in international T20s.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Glenn Phillips has scored 215 runs in the last six innings at an average of 35 while striking at 155.

He has been promoted to number four, which increases his fantasy value.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert carried his form into this tournament with a 65 off 42 against Afghanistan.

He has hammered three scores of over 60 in the last four outings, including a practice game.

Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

Lockie Ferguson bagged two scalps in the previous game and has the ability to rush batters even on a slower pitch.

He has 68 wickets in T20 Internationals at a strike rate of 14.2.

Team for NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand are coming off a win against a stronger side than the UAE. They have much better batting and bowling resources, and should come out on top.

