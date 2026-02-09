NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 World Cup 2026: Match 11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 between United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.
New Zealand (NZ) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will square off in match no.11 of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s our NZ vs UAE Dream11 Prediction for this Group D fixture, to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.
The Black Caps kicked off their campaign with a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Chasing a target of 183, they lost a couple of early wickets. But Tim Seifert struck 65 off 42 while Glenn Phillips supported with 42 off 25 balls. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner finished the game off with 13 balls to spare.
The United Arab Emirates are entering their third T20 World Cup, having been knocked out in the first round on both occasions. They qualified for this event after finishing third in the Asia-EAP Qualifier Super Six. They will be led by Muhammad Waseem in this competition.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (w), Sohaib Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.
The Chepauk is known for slower pitches with good assistance for spinners. Batting here can be a difficult task as the pitch wears down. The average first innings score here in the last two years stands at 162.
As per the forecast, the weather is likely to be clear with no signs of rain disrupting the game. The temperature should hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
Mitch Santner (NZ)
Jacob Duffy (NZ)
Alishan Sharafu (UAE)
Glenn Phillips (NZ)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
Lockie Ferguson (NZ)
New Zealand are coming off a win against a stronger side than the UAE. They have much better batting and bowling resources, and should come out on top.
